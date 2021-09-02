CORUNNA — What began as a legal battle between state and local officials over who owned the Corunna dam has transformed into a river restoration project officials believe will benefit residents for years to come.
The recent installment of a 25-by-75-foot fishing pier along the Shiawassee River near Corunna Area Ambulance Services caps off the final stage in a lengthy restoration project that’s included the removal of the decrepit dam, the reconstruction of adjacent river banks, and the installation of the first handicap-accessible canoe/kayak launch in the county.
It’s a project that hardly seemed possible to City Manager Joe Sawyer 11 years ago, when the city faced an order from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to either make substantial repairs to the aging dam or remove it entirely — a roughly $1 million endeavor.
Subsequent grants from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, among others, have helped pay for the bulk of the $1.2 million project, with the city covering approximately 31 percent of the cost ($385,640).
Sawyer credits the city for “sticking to its guns” throughout the lengthy process, ensuring what he believes is the best possible outcome for residents.
“When (the pier) was first proposed by the engineers, I looked at that and I said, ‘There’s no way we could ever afford to do that,’ and yet we pulled it off,” Sawyer said. “A lot of people obviously didn’t want to see the dam go; there’s just that emotional, historical attachment to it. We said, ‘Well, we’d like to do something that replaces it with something that’s going to be here 100 years from now,’ and I think that’ll be here 100 years from now.”
Corunna filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Environmental Quality in 2010, objecting to DEQ orders regarding repairs to the dam. The city argued it was not the owner of the dam and therefore was not responsible for repairs. The dam was abandoned long ago, the city claimed, with ownership reverting back to the state of Michigan.
Attorneys for the DEQ countered that when the city purchased land on the west side of the Shiawassee River in 1979, the purchase included the dam.
Thirty-Fifth Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco agreed with the state’s position, saying that under riparian laws owners of riverfront property own the bottomlands to the middle of the river, plus anything that has been built on it, such as a dam.
Philip Ellison, attorney for Corunna, said a dam should be treated as personal property, not real estate. He compared the dam to a utility pole that remains the property of the utility company regardless of who owns the land it sits on.
In 2013, the city lost in 35th Circuit Court. It then lost at the state appeals court and Michigan Supreme Court in 2015.
“When we got into all the litigation, the (state) kept talking about grants, possible grants, possible grants,” city Planner/Assessor Merilee Lawson said. “I remember saying to Joe (Sawyer) one day, and he was on the same wavelength, I said, ‘I don’t think we’re ever going to get an opportunity to get money from (the state) to do this project like we will right now, so we need to sit down and dream up: What do we want for this site?’”
City officials began developing a bid package in 2016 that, in addition to removing the dam, ultimately included the implementation of several recreational elements — a fishing pier/viewing platform and handicap-accessible canoe/kayak launch among them.
The city found itself in a difficult position upon placing the project out for bids in 2019, with the lone bid from E.T. MacKenzie Company coming in nearly three times higher than anticipated at $3.3 million. The city promptly reopened the bid process, with city council members ultimately approving a $1.2 million bid from M.J. VanDamme Inc. of Gwinn.
VanDamme began removing the dam in mid-August 2019 before rising water levels in early January 2020 prompted crews to suspend operations until spring. Crews returned to the site in early May to put the finishing touches on reconstructing the riverbank, including installing a J-hook, a structure just before the bend in the river that helps direct water.
After that, crews were expected to construct the recreational elements of the project, elements that ultimately served as a point of contention between the city and VanDamme, according to Sawyer. Both parties had very different views on the fishing pier/lookout, among other areas, he said.
“The bid specs were very specific on what that needed to look like,” Sawyer explained previously. “It’s (supposed to be) a very, very heavy-duty structure that’s designed to last 50 to 100 years, very high-end.”
VanDamme submitted alternate designs for the project, with the contractor’s design representing a $100,000 project and the bid specs reflecting a $250,000 project, according to Sawyer.
“They bid other items plenty high, and it was a lump sum bid, so we stuck to our guns on that,” he said.
The city reached a settlement agreement with VanDamme in December 2020, effectively releasing the contractor from the remainder of the project.
New firms were hired, with the canoe/kayak launch — relocated to McCurdy Park — opening in May and the fishing pier opening in August.
A few benches and signage are all that’s left to complete with respect to the river restoration project, though the city is also entertaining the idea of adding a shared parking lot with Corunna Area Ambulance Services near the pier as well as restrooms at the pier and the Brady Street launch.
“It’s a real weight off,” Sawyer said of wrapping up the dam project. “We had some pretty stressful moments.
“In the end, it worked out well.”
