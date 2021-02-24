CORUNNA — Heavy snow melt is believed to be the cause of a partial building collapse at Fiddler’s Green overnight Monday.
Corunna-Caledonia firefighters were dispatched to the 729 S. Norton St. facility shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a partial roof collapse and water leaking into the building. Upon arriving, firefighters discovered the sun room on the north side of the building’s lower level had collapsed, fracturing a sprinkler system pipe that allowed water to leak into the lower level dining room.
Fiddler’s Green Executive Director Bethany Frechette said the collapse likely occurred late Monday or in the early morning hours Tuesday. The northern portion of the building is currently unoccupied, she said, and there were no injuries as a result of the collapse.
“We got 10 inches of this heavy, heavy, heavy slush that’s melting off in 37 degree weather and it was just too much weight,” Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer said.
Fiddler’s Green entered into a $500,000 purchase agreement with the city for the former county medical care facility — Pleasant View — in December 2019, and began renovating the space after closing on the property in January 2020.
The facility welcomed its first group of veterans in September 2020. Citing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic and “improper actions” by the organization’s previous director, the organization opted to temporarily close the doors of the veterans housing facility Jan. 31.
The temporary closure is expected to last three to four months while officials restructure and relaunch the organization, Frechette said.
The 22 veterans housed in Corunna were given the option to relocate to the organization’s facility in Bad Axe or to another local facility in the meantime. Upon arriving to the facility about 8 a.m. Tuesday, employees were notified via the building’s alarm system of a water issue in the lower level. The collapsed sun room was discovered shortly thereafter.
Frechette described Tuesday’s collapse as a “minor setback” for the organization, adding the entire Fiddler’s Green team remains committed to continuing renovations and reopening the facility later this year.
