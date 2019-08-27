CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open house for its jail garden, 1042 N. Shiawassee St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The public is invited to visit the garden plots and learn about the inmate program.
The gardens provide food for the jail, as well as to local food pantries.
There will be snacks and drinks provided.
