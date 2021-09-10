CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to leaving the scene of a crash in which he struck a man changing a tire along South M-52.
Christopher Wiesenborn, 51, told Judge Matthew Stewart he was driving north on M-52 in April 2018 near Morrice Road south of Owosso. While distracted, he said, he struck a vehicle parked on the shoulder.
“I seen a truck on the edge of the road,” Wiesenborn said. “I reached over to grab my cigarettes and took my eyes off the road just for a minute. I thought I clipped the mirror on the truck. I panicked and kept going. I didn’t realize at the time that I hurt anybody. When I was told, ‘Yes, you did hurt somebody,’ I turned myself in.”
Stewart accepted Wiesenborn’s guilty plea and ordered bond continued because of an active COVID outbreak in the Shiawassee County Jail. No sentencing date has yet been set.
Assistant Prosecutor Charles Quick said the victim was seriously injured and was airlifted to a trauma center following the crash. The victim received closed-head injuries, as well as to his limbs.
In Michigan, leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily harm is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $500 fine. Felony drunken-driving also carries a possible five-year sentence.
In a separate case, Wiesenborn also pleaded guilty Thursday to felony operating while intoxicated.
Wiesenborn admitted to drinking several mixed drinks before driving to his residence in March, but was pulled over by Owosso police for faulty tail lights.
“I was at a friend’s house and we were drinking mixed drinks,” Wiesenborn said. “The tail lights were out on my truck, which I didn’t realize. I was pulled over about two blocks from home.”
As part of plea agreements with the prosecutor’s office, cocaine possession and driving with a suspended license were dismissed.
Wiesenborn has previous OWI convictions from 1998 and 1999.
