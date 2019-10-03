CORUNNA — Shiawassee Clerk Caroline Wilson Wednesday announced that the committee charged with selecting a new treasurer will conduct another meeting to once again consider the position, a decision apparently reached after The Argus-Press pointed out legal issues with the first selection.
The session is slated for 5 p.m. today in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St. The emailed press release regarding the meeting provided no information on the reason for a new appointment process.
Wilson, Probate Judge Thomas Dignan and Prosecutor Deana Finnegan on Sept. 18 selected county Chief Deputy Treasurer Julie Sorenson to replace now-retired Treasurer Thomas Dwyer from among five candidates.
The committee interviewed candidates and deliberated in closed session, then conducted a secret ballot vote in open session, announcing Sorenson won the post in a 2-1 decision.
The Michigan Open Meetings Act, however, requires interviews and deliberations to take place in public and prohibits secret ballots.
This week, The Argus-Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request for information on the interviews and deliberations and which committee member voted for which candidate.
Wilson has not yet responded to the request, but sent out a notice Wednesday afternoon announcing the new meeting today.
In addition to Sorenson, Commissioner Cindy Garber, R- District 6, former State Rep. Larry Julian, Venice Township Supervisor Kevin Kingsbury and financier Mindy Brisbane also had applied for the treasurer position.
Dwyer retired suddenly, Aug. 30, after commissioners brought to light issues with his apparent absences from the office for extended periods of time.
