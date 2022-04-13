GOP governor candidate makes stops in Owosso, Corunna

CORUNNA — Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano visited Owosso and Corunna Tuesday, his Facebook page posted Tuesday.
Soldano visited Owosso barber Karl Manke “for a top-notch haircut,” he said in one post. Manke became popular among conservatives during the COVID-19 pandemic for defying Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s virus restrictions. Soldano also visited Midwest Bus Rebuilders in Owosso.
He then held a rally Tuesday evening at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corunna.
Soldano is a businessman and former co-chairman of Unlock Michigan, a group that opposed COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan.
He is in a crowded field vying for the Republican nomination to run against Whitmer in November. Soldano is among 12 declared candidates, which includes former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessmen Perry Johnson and Kevin Rinke, and Mike Brown, a captain in the Michigan State Police.
Whitmer is the only Democrat to announce an election bid and is largely expected to have little competition, if any, for the party’s nomination.
