CORUNNA — An Owosso man whom 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said was “playing games with the court” was sentenced to 11 months in jail Friday for carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies.
Because of his actions after reaching the deal, Stewart withdrew the offer of a Holmes Youthful Trainee Act sentence in which the convictions would have been expunged from his record.
Jacob Reynolds, 18, was also sentenced to two years probation, and ordered to pay fines and costs.
The first 11 months of probation will be served in the Shiawassee County jail. Reynolds was credited with 29 days served toward his sentence.
Reynolds was charged after a Nov. 16, 2018, altercation that arose from a Facebook argument. Reynolds drove to the victim’s residence with a BB-type gun and knife after being challenged to a fistfight. Reynolds and the victim got into a fight. Reynolds was arrested following the incident and lodged at the jail.
Court records indicate Reynolds posted a $20,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 19, and was arraigned in 66th District Court Nov. 27, 2018, by Judge Ward Clarkson. Reynolds pleaded not guilty and his bond was ordered continued.
Reynolds, emotional and fighting back tears, apologized to the court before receiving his sentence, and asked the court for another chance.
“I didn’t bring the gun there to shoot the dude,” Reynolds said. “The gun was in my truck. I was scared and he busted out my window. This is something that scared me a lot. I messed up and if you give me a chance…”
“So he called you to come over there to fight,” Stewart said. “And you thought you were just going there to talk. You started to fight and you shot him. I gave you a chance.
“All you had to do was not get in trouble while you were on bond. So what were you doing driving around Corunna at 2 a.m. with knives, marijuana and a bat? We gave you every opportunity to avail yourself of a dismissed file. And you thumbed your nose at it. And that’s no one’s fault but yours.”
Reynolds agreed to plead guilty Feb. 19 to the charges under the HYTA, commonly known as a 7411.
Under that sentencing agreement, the conviction would have been vacated upon the successful completion of probation.
Since that time, however, Reynolds was charged with several other felony counts, including another weapons charge and a breaking and entering count.
Both those charges were dismissed by the Corunna prosecutor. There have also been at least four sentencing adjournments due to the additional charges working their way through district court.
Stewart revoked Reynolds’ bond at a hearing July 26, citing Reynolds’ conduct while on felony bond, after Reynolds was pulled over in May while driving at 2 a.m. and was found to be in possession of two knives, a baseball bat and marijuana.
Reynolds has been incarcerated while awaiting disposition of the charges in both circuit and district courts.
At Friday’s hearing, Reynolds’ attorney Gloria Santrucek-Arndt asked the court to note the additional charges against her client had been dropped.
“Jacob is 18 years old and has the support of his family,” Santrucek-Arndt said. “This will be his first adult conviction, a very eye-opening experience. He knows this court takes everything seriously. He knows jail is certainly not a place he wants to be.”
Prosecutor Adam Masserang informed the court the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office may refile the weapon and breaking and entering charges that were dismissed by the city of Corunna.
