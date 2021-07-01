CORUNNA — A jury took less than 30 minutes Wednesday to convict Christopher Loberg, of Owosso, of felony domestic violence in 35th Circuit Court — the county’s first felony trial since September 2020.
“Today, I hope that we got justice for the victim,” Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown said after the trial. “And once again we’re happy that courts are open for business.”
Loberg, 32, was acquitted of tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6. His sentence on the domestic violence-third offense conviction will be increased because of a habitual offender fourth notice enhancement.
Much of the case hinged on the testimony of the victim and audio of the suspect.
Loberg’s ex-girlfriend, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, testified Wednesday morning that the attack happened after a night on which she and Loberg had been drinking alcohol at her residence in July 2020.
The woman testified Loberg got close to another woman who was present, which made the girlfriend angry. She said Loberg wanted to return to his residence and continue drinking with his roommates, but she wanted him to stay with her.
She said she “blacked out,” and woke up the next day with numerous abrasions, a cut lip and bruises.
The victim also testified Loberg had assaulted her several times in the past, including choking her to the point of unconsciousness, but she did not report those alleged incidents to police, and had lied to hospital staff when asked how the injuries occurred.
She bristled at several questions from Loberg’s attorney while on the stand about why she hadn’t immediately contacted police after the assault. She said she was afraid Loberg, whom she dated from 2019-20, would kill her.
Defense attorney Dustyn Coontz asked the jury not to consider “preconceived notions,” using in his opening statement the photo of the January 2019 Lincoln Memorial confrontation between high school student Nicholas Sandmann and Native American activist Nathan Phillips. The incident was incorrectly reported, with many portraying Sandmann as the aggressor and a racist, but it was eventually revealed Phillips initiated the incident.
Coontz claimed the victim in the Loberg case was the aggressor and asked the jury not to use “snap judgment” to convict his client. Coontz admitted Loberg hit the victim, but claimed he did so in self-defense.
Brown played an audio recording of a phone call Loberg placed from the Shiawassee County Jail to a family member. In the phone call, Loberg said that, “if she (the victim) didn’t attack me, she wouldn’t have gotten smacked in her ******* mouth.”
He also showed the jury a large blown-up photo of the victim’s injuries taken by Owosso police when the victim reported the incident. The photo showed extensive injuries to the victim’s face, who estimated Loberg had punched her “30 or 40” times.
In other testimony, Michigan State University Safe Place Director Holly Rosen testified Wednesday as an expert witness regarding domestic violence and victims. She said victims of domestic violence leave their abusers seven times before actually ending relationships, on average.
There was also some late drama during Wednesday’s proceedings after the prosecution and defense rested.
Coontz had planned to use a self-defense argument in his closing statement, but 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruled that statements from a witness that could not be located would not be admissible. Those statements were from a preliminary hearing in which a witness allegedly testified she had seen the victim strike Loberg first.
After Stewart’s ruling, Coontz changed his mind and said Loberg would take the stand and testify. Brown told Stewart Loberg has several pending felony charges in circuit court, and that if he testified, Brown would question him regarding those cases.
After several short recesses, Stewart ruled Loberg could invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to answer those questions, but juries in the other pending cases could make a “negative inference” regarding Loberg’s Fifth Amendment invocations.
Loberg then told Stewart he would not take the stand to testify in his defense.
The other pending charges appear to be several counts of bribing/interfering/tampering with a witness, according to circuit court records.
