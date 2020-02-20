CORUNNA — The estate of a man allegedly killed by his estranged girlfriend in Owosso in October 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 35th Circuit Court that seeks at least $25,000 in damages.
Justin English, attorney for the estate of Kevin Parker, filed the suit about three weeks after Parker was found by Owosso police stabbed to death in the Dewey Street residence of Jennifer Monroe. The suit also notes the family is asking Monroe to pay for the costs of Parker’s funeral services, which totaled $16,800.
Monroe, 38, has been charged with open murder by prosecutors, and is currently held without bond at the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting trial in the case. She faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
According to the lawsuit, attorney briefs are due by Aug. 31, and a jury trial is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 15.
The court file does not identify a lawyer representing Monroe in the suit. She was served with the suit Nov. 11, 2019, at the jail, and subsequently filed a response that indicates she does not remember allegedly killing Parker.
“…Defendant has no independent recollection of the events referenced (in the lawsuit),” Monroe’s response states.
A message seeking comment from English was not returned before press time.
Monroe was ordered to undergo a competency exam, and was deemed competent to stand trial on the murder charge Dec. 6 in 66th District Court. The case has since been bound over to 35th Circuit Court.
Online records indicate her next court appearance is slated for 1:15 p.m. April 22.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched Oct. 16, 2019, to a residence in the 300 block of North Dewey Street to investigate a report of a murder/suicide.
Owosso police Lt. Eric Cherry stated in the warrant application for Monroe that a witness “came in the house, saw Kevin Parker deceased, and Jennifer Monroe had some injuries, but appeared to be conscious and breathing still.”
Cherry’s statement added that a search of the residence found three knives. A medical examiner estimated Parker “had been dead for more than a day or two.”
Owosso police detectives said in the documents that Monroe “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Additionally, Cherry stated that during the execution of a search warrant of Monroe’s phone, authorities found a “video of what appears to be Kevin Parker sleeping. She was in bed with him, and has a knife, and shows herself putting the knife up by his head.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “homicide-murder” scene. Parker was stabbed five times, according to court documents.
Cherry also noted in his statement that Parker was prohibited from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
