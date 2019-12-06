Durand man pleads guilty to CSC counts

CORUNNA — A Durand man pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (assault) Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court.
As part of his plea, Daniel Diaz, 55, admitted to touching an 8-year-old victim inappropriately April 26 this year.
“I was waking up (the victim), I put my hand on her hip, and it was for personal sexual satisfaction,” Diaz said, and admitted touching the victim “over clothing that covered her hip and genital areas.”
Under the terms of an agreement, Diaz pleaded guilty to two counts of CSC-2 (assault). Two counts of CSC-2 were dismissed. Diaz must register as a sex offender and be tested for sexually transmitted diseases, as well provide a DNA sample.
Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Diaz be held in the Shiawassee County Jail to await sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 7.
Diaz was charged June 18, and a warrant for his arrest was issued the following day. According to court records, he was arraigned June 21 by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.
Court records show Diaz posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond June 24, and he had been free on bond until Thursday.
On each CSC-2 count Diaz pleaded guilty to, he faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing guidelines, however, have been calculated at zero to 11 months.
Diaz has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
