Man who flung child through wall sent to prison

CORUNNA — A Perry man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning for numerous felonies by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, who called the man “a clear and present danger to society.”
Shawn Goodine, 37, will spend a minimum of 12 years, six months in prison for felony resisting/obstructing a police officer, aggravated stalking and second-degree child abuse.
“It seems you will victimize everyone,” Stewart said, describing Goodine’s offenses in 2020, which included throwing a 5-year-old child through a wall — breaking the child’s arm — as well as assaulting Laingsburg Police Chief Dan DeKorte, who was forced to shock Goodine to subdue him. DeKorte needed medical treatment following the incident.
“He had a swollen and discolored left wrist,” Stewart said of the 5-year-old victim. “A bruise to the abdominal wall, two black eyes, one of which was swollen shut, and a bruised right ear… (The victim) said you threw him through a wall and bit his ear.”
Goodine was credited with 304 days served toward his sentence and ordered to pay court costs and fines. Stewart also ordered Goodine to pay restitution to several victims, including the child and DeKorte.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to levy consecutive sentencing, calling Goodine a “menace to society.” Koerner read from a victim statement, provided by DeKorte, that described the physical altercation with Goodine, in which there was a struggle for DeKorte’s sidearm.
“The most horrific of his crimes is child abuse,” Koerner said. “This a horrific, offensive crime… He absconded on bond and committed two more very serious crimes… Mr. Goodine is lucky he wasn’t killed, or Chief DeKorte… (Goodine) will steal property without a second thought… Our community and children are not safe with Mr. Goodine (here).”
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh said his client was going to be sentenced to prison, but asked Stewart not to impose a consecutive sentencing.
“He’s still a young man,” Raleigh said. “My hope is that whatever sentence he receives, he will come out the other side still a young man… I ask you for a sentence that is appropriate and within guidelines.”
Goodine apologized to DeKorte and the court in a short statement before being sentenced.
“I’ve been in jail for a year now,” Goodine said. “I admit I did wrong… I have problems in my life… That’s all. I’m sorry. Truly. I’m sorry to Chief DeKorte. He didn’t deserve that.”
Stewart reviewed Goodine’s prior criminal record, and noted he had violated a personal protection order by contacting a previous victim, later absconded from bond on the child abuse charge, and assaulted DeKorte while he was investigating a misdemeanor larceny case.
“Your extensive criminal history began when you were just 17,” Stewart said, before listing Goodine’s previous convictions, which include assault and battery in 1999, disorderly conduct in 2000, assault and battery in 2005, domestic violence in 2016, stalking in 2017, and resisting/obstructing in 2017, along with several other drug and theft convictions.
“The most compelling factor in this case is the need to protect people from your criminal activity,” Stewart said. “Both society at large, and your victims in particular.”
