Plea to multiple felonies likely to send man to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to numerous felony charges, and now faces a prison sentence.
Antoine Dixon, 34, pleaded guilty to felony cocaine possession, weapon possession by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended. The charges include a habitual offender-second notice enhancement.
In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed felony charges of breaking into a building with intent, two counts of felony firearm, one count of felonious assault, possession of a Tazer and possession of contraband in jail, and misdemeanor counts of no insurance and driving while license suspended.
Dixon admitted at Wednesday’s hearing to having a .38-caliber pistol in the pocket of his shorts in April when he was approached by Owosso police in a parked car. When officers approached the vehicle, they spotted the weapon and arrested Dixon.
In a separate incident several weeks earlier, Dixon had been pulled over by Michigan State Police on M-21 near Vernon Road, and was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Upon his booking into the jail, Dixon was searched by jail personnel and found to be in possession of cocaine.
Dixon was also on bond at the time, after he was charged in March with possession of a tazer.
Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 30.
Sentencing guidelines are estimated at 19 to 47 months, but the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Also part of the plea agreement is a guarantee that consecutive sentencing will not be imposed. Known as a “Killebrew” agreement, if consecutive sentencing is imposed by the court, Dixon can withdraw his plea.
The firearm Dixon was found with must be forfeited.
Dixon has numerous prior felony convictions according to Michigan Department of Corrections online records, including assault by strangulation in 2014, second-degree home invasion in 2008, larceny in 2006, and escape from a juvenile facility in 2006.
