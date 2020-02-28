Alleged killer not competent for trial

CORUNNA — Sixty-sixth District Court Judge Ward Clarkson Thursday accepted a finding from state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry that Mark Latunski, who is accused of the murder and cannibalization of Kevin Bacon, is not competent to stand trial.
Clarkson signed an order that will send Latunski to the forensic center until Latunski can be rendered competent to stand trial.
“It could be three months or 30 years,” Karl Bacon, Kevin Bacon’s father, said after the hearing. “Either way, I’ll be right here waiting for him. He will never see the light of day again.”
Thursday, Latunski appeared via video from the Shiawassee County Jail. He did not speak, except when asked by Public Defender Doug Corwin if he could hear the proceedings.
“Yes I can, sir,” Latunski told Corwin.
Clarkson accepted a 33-page report from the state’s forensic center that was received by the Public Defender’s Office Monday. It contains documents and information about Latunski’s past mental health issues.
“It is the opinion of the examiner that he is not competent to stand trial,” Clarkson said. “If Mr. Latunski were to be provided an appropriate assessment and treatment for his mental condition in a controlled environment, such as a structured hospital setting, there is a substantial probability his adjudicative competence will be restored. Based on this report, I find that he is incompetent to stand trial.”
After the hearing, Corwin spoke to the assembled media and explained what the next steps in the case will be. He said there is a statutory time frame of one year, three months, after which Latunski’s case will become a civil matter. At that time, Latunski would be committed to a mental facility until such time — possibly permanently — as he is deemed competent to stand trial. Corwin said he believes Latunski has a good chance of being found competent with treatment and medication.
“What will happen now is Mr. Latunski will be transported down to the forensic center once they have a bed open,” Corwin said. “He will stay here. They will not release the time for security reasons. I won’t even be told when he’s gone.”
Corwin added that murder charges do not have a statute of limitations, so if or when Latunski is deemed competent, he would still face criminal charges. He described Latunski as “respectful and very articulate,” but said he “is not able to focus” on his defense.
“I’ve tried to report to the public it’s not a matter of getting somebody off,” Corwin continued. “As stated, if he ever regains competency, he will be tried.”
Bacon’s parents, Karl and Pamela Bacon, also briefly addressed the media. They expressed their thanks to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police for their work on the case, and said the University of Michigan-Flint will be giving Kevin Bacon an honorary degree in the near future.
“He’s going to be kept there until he is found competent, which is what we thought would happen,” Karl Bacon said. “If he thought he was going to get free with the insanity thing, he’s wrong. He’s going to remain in custody.”
Latunski is facing open murder charges in connection with Bacon’s death in December 2019. Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, found Bacon’s body in Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28. Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body.
MSP troopers said they read Latunski his Miranda rights, but he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder. He allegedly told troopers he planned to “make jerky” and “fertilize his fruit trees” with Bacon’s remains.
Latunski’s home, where he allegedly killed Bacon, was sold at public auction Wednesday at the courthouse to an undisclosed buyer for $104,000.
