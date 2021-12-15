CORUNNA — A Corunna man was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail for entering his ex-girlfriend’s home in May 2020 and attacking her and man who was at the residence.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said Kurt Abbe, 32 will serve another year and a half on probation once his jail sentence is completed. Abbe was ordered to pay court costs and fines, probation oversight fees, and $1,857.56 in restitution to his ex-girlfriend. He was credited with one day served.
“It looks like there was a breakup with the victim and that didn’t seem to be good enough for you,” Stewart told Abbe. “You showed up at her house. You claim that you were there to pick up your belongings. Not sure why you were there, but you saw that she had another gentleman in the house and you kind of lost it. Then you went in the house and you assaulted him. You assaulted her on the way to the house.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to impose jail as part of Abbe’s sentence, due to the fact the victim has sought counseling and installed security cameras at her residence as a result of the attack.
“The victim was traumatized as she stated in her victim’s impact statement,” Koerner said. “She continues to be in fear. She had to get a PPO. She no longer feels safe in her own home.”
Defense attorney Barney Whitesman asked Stewart for his client to be allowed to participate in work release. Stewart said that due to COVID-19 numbers, the Shiawassee County Jail’s work release program in not available. Whitesman pointed out that Abbe’s employer had written a letter of support requesting leniency and attended Tuesday’s hearing.
“There’s no question my client acted badly,” Whitesman said. “He will acknowledge that to you.”
Abbe apologized to the victim in a very short statement before receiving his sentence. He also thanked Stewart for allowing him to post bond and continue working while awaiting sentencing.
Court records indicate Abbe was charged July 6, 2020, with felony first-degree home invasion, bribing/intimidating a witness, misdemeanor assault and battery, domestic violence, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
As part of a plea agreement, the first-degree home invasion charge was reduced to a third-degree, the witness bribing/intimidating, assault and battery, one count of malicious destruction of property charges were dismissed.
Abbe pleaded guilty to the remaining charges in circuit court Sept. 3, according to court records.
In Shiawassee County, Abbe has a short criminal history, including a 2013 open intoxicants in a vehicle misdemeanor and several minor traffic-related civil infractions.
