Owosso man killed in M-21 crash

CALEDONIA TWP. — A 49-year-old Owosso man was killed Wednesday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle on M-21 near Elizabeth Drive.
According to the Michigan State Police, the man was riding his bike east in the westbound lanes about 6 p.m. when he was struck by the westbound truck.
The MSP said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup was a 46-year-old individual. They were not cited by police. MSP did not provide any other information on the driver.
In addition to the MSP, Corunna police, Corunna-Caledonia firefighters and Corunna Area Ambulance responded to the scene.
The highway was shut down, according to MDOT, until about 9 p.m. as police investigated the crash.
