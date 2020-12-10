Owosso man killed in M-21 crash

According to the Michigan State Police, a bicyclist was killed about 6 p.m. Wednesday on M-21 west of Elizabeth Drive. An MSP sergeant said the man was riding his bike east in the westbound lanes when he was struck and killed.

 Courtesy Photo/Mason Kruzkowski

CALEDONIA TWP. — A 49-year-old Owosso man was killed Wednesday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle on M-21 near Elizabeth Drive.

According to the Michigan State Police, the man was riding his bike east in the westbound lanes about 6 p.m. when he was struck by the westbound truck.

The MSP said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was a 46-year-old individual. They were not cited by police. MSP did not provide any other information on the driver.

In addition to the MSP, Corunna police, Corunna-Caledonia firefighters and Corunna Area Ambulance responded to the scene.

The highway was shut down, according to MDOT, until about 9 p.m. as police investigated the crash.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.