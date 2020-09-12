Woman takes plea in meth case

The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — An Owosso woman pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine, but will have the chance to have the conviction expunged from her record upon the successful completion of probation.
Stacey Neitzel, 35, admitted to possession of about 3.5 grams of crystal meth when she was pulled over by MAGNET near Taco Bell in Owosso Oct. 15, 2019. She apparently posted bond at that time, but a warrant was issued for her arrest by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office Dec. 16, 2019.
Neitzel told the court that when she was arrested in Gratiot County for the Shiawassee warrant, she was caught with meth, and expects an additional charge for that offense.
She was arraigned on the Shiawassee County meth charge July 23 before Judge Terrance Dignan; she pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Neitzel was free before Thursday’s plea hearing.
In return for her plea, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges of no insurance and driving while her license was suspended. Upon the successful completion of probation, Neitzel will have the felony expunged from her record.
Neitzel said Thursday that she had “about a ball” of meth (about 3.5 grams) when she was arrested in Owosso in October 2019. She also admitted to using meth about five days before Thursday’s hearing.
Stewart told Neitzel that if she could pass a drug screen, he would continue bond, but she would have to undergo the county’s intense “colors” drug testing program. Neitzel then apparently tested positive and is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail.
Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
In Shiawassee County, Neitzel has a 2017 misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor in 2019 for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
