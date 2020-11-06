Judge sends ‘predator’ to prison

CORUNNA — A Perry man Thursday was sentenced to prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for felony possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime.
Timothy Lambert, 56, was sentenced to consecutive terms totaling at least five years, eight months in prison, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 44 days served.
“Lambert is a dangerous predator,” Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said. “He’s a threat to the children of our society.”
Lambert was charged in June with two counts each of possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and using a computer to commit a crime. A habitual offender-second offense notice enhancement was attached to the charges, due to a 1999 felony conviction for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, for which Lambert served a 23-month prison term.
Thursday, defense attorney Amy Husted asked the court for leniency, and noted Lambert had been attending counseling.
“Mr. Lambert understood his viewing of CSAM is problematic in many ways,” Husted said. “The audience creates a market for people to produce this type of material. He understands that. He managed to steer clear of trouble for 13 years. Once he was charged he did attempt to seek counseling for this aberrant behavior… Although he plays a role in the child pornography industry by being an audience member, he is not the individual who created these images.”
Koerner noted Lambert’s 1999 sexual assault conviction involved a victim under 13 years old, and asked the court to impose consecutive sentencing.
“These are his second and third felonies,” Koerner said. “Preying on minor children… That (1999) victim is probably suffering today because of his sexual assault. I want to make that note and ask the court to take that into consideration… This is a sick individual. Not only does he possess it, he distributed it to other pedophiles, increasing the danger levels.”
Lambert, in a prepared statement, apologized and stated he had deleted all his social media accounts after being charged.
“I deeply regret what I have done, which should have never happened,” Lambert said. “I placed my life in jeopardy, especially my 94-year-old mother, whom I am her primary care giver… When my bond revoked, I was in a counseling program… which was helping me deal with my addiction… My family and friends have been very disappointed with my actions. They will be the ones to whom I will be accountable to make sure this never happens again.”
Stewart imposed consecutive sentencing, noting Lambert’s prior conviction for sexual assault.
“You are not only a recipient of CSAM, you’re engaged in providing it to others,” Stewart said. “You are part of a chain of individuals engaged in the exploitation of children. And it begins, Mr. Lambert, with the people who took those pictures… What matters is they harmed children for their own gratification. Then they pass that material onto the Mr. Lamberts of the world.
“You encouraged them by showing them there is an audience and a market for this material… Those images are out there on the internet forever, being passed around by people like you,” he said. “Those images can never be recalled… Once those images are released into the wild, they can never be scrubbed from the internet. Fifty years from now, these (victims) will be well into adulthood and they’ll never know when those images might show up to haunt them… The court isn’t punishing you for what might happen, but it’s punishing you based on what did happen.”
Lambert was arraigned June 29, apparently posted bond, and was free until a plea hearing in September. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, one count each of possession of CSAM and using a computer to commit a crime were dismissed.
Following Lambert’s guilty plea, Stewart revoked bond, and Lambert has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting sentencing.
