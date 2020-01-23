Accused killer’s home enters foreclosure

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — The home and property of Mark Latunski, who is accused of killing, mutilating and partially consuming the body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, is entering foreclosure and likely will be sold at auction in February.
Latunski, 50, is being held without bond in the Shiawassee County Jail on open murder and mutilation of a human body charges in a case that has grabbed national headlines and shocked the community.
Attorneys for Security Credit Union, of Flint, published a notice of foreclosure today in The Argus-Press, as required by state law. Unless the mortgage is paid off before the deadline, the property will be listed for sale at a public auction at Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court house at 10 a.m. Feb. 26.
Latunski originally took out a mortgage Oct. 29, 2013, for $76,336.18 for his property, 703 West Tyrrell Road in Bennington Township near Morrice.
Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin, who was appointed to represent Latunski, has filed notice of an insanity defense. On Jan. 8, Latunski was ordered by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial on the charges. He is currently listed as an inmate at the jail, and should be sent for the evaluation within the next 60 to 90 days.
Latunski formerly worked as a chemist, and has rights to at least two patents, and likely derives some residual income from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.