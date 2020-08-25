Child care business set to purchase Corunna site

CORUNNA — The city has found a purchaser for the vacant MSU Extension building, 701 S. Norton St., next to Fiddler’s Green, former site of Pleasant View nursing home.
During a special meeting Monday in the Community Center, council members voted 5-0 to approve entering into a purchase agreement with Kendra Nichols, director and owner of Elite Early Learning Center in Owosso. Council member Helen Granger was absent.
“We’re pretty excited — it’s a tremendous use of the property,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said after the vote. “We see no obstacles at this point.”
Nichols, who attended the session, emphasized that the purchase is contingent on inspections being completed. She said her plan, which is in the early stages, is to extend Elite Early Learning Center, 912 S. Washington St., to the Norton Street Building.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Nichols, a Durand native and Owosso resident. She also owns Millennial Lawn and Snow, which performs commercial and residential work.
Nichols is purchasing the property for $245,000 on a 10-year land contract, having negotiated down the listing price of $249,000. Sawyer said if Nichols obtains a mortgage, the city will forgive 10 percent of the amount still owed.
The first payment under the land contract is due in January, but Nichols has the option to gain immediate access to the property by negotiating a lease agreement with the city, Sawyer said.
Sawyer said before Nichols came forward the city had received three offers for the property, the last one falling apart after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The Norton Street building, constructed in 1970, is actually two structures connected by a breezeway, boasting a total of about 7,000 square feet. Part of the roof was replaced recently, Sawyer said.
Previously controlled by Shiawassee County, the structure over the years has housed MSU Extension, the county building and grounds department, a youth center and several other government units.
Elite Early Learning Center LLC is a day care and preschool that serves children from four weeks old to age 12. It’s open year-round and offers a summer camp. Elite has earned a four-star rating from Great Start to Quality, the state of Michigan’s quality rating system for day care and preschool services.
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, has noted the community needs more child care facilities to spur growth.
Late in 2019, the city of Corunna sold the 103,000-square-foot former Pleasant View site, 729 S. Norton St., to Fiddler’s Green, a nonprofit organization that provides housing for veterans, for about $500,000. The facility has a sign out front, but its opening has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
