CORUNNA — The Corunna City Council is once again looking to fill a vacancy — this time in the city’s second ward — after council member Judy Horton Monday announced she is stepping down after the March 16 meeting.
“I just turned 82, it’s time,” Horton said Monday. “It’s been a pleasure. As long as I’m able, I’ll be right out there (in the audience).”
Horton’s resignation — accepted 5-1 by the council, with First Ward Council Member Helen Granger dissenting — comes just seven weeks after the council appointed Adam Spannagel to fill a vacant seat in the city’s third ward. Spannagel’s appointment marked the first time the city had a full council in nearly three years.
Horton’s term is set to expire in November.
The deadline to submit an application for Horton’s second ward seat — which represents residents south of the Shiawassee River and east of Shiawassee Street — is March 11, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
“We went nearly three years without any applicants for third ward, and then first ward came along and we had four (applications) in a week’s time,” Sawyer said. “Second ward, we don’t know. We have an interested party, so we’re comfortable we can fill that slot.”
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation. Only two council members may live in a single ward, with representation split equally between the three areas of the city. However, city residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in, and council members serve four-year terms.
Corunna’s mayor is elected by the public, rather than being a council member elevated by the council. The Corunna mayor serves a two-year term and only votes on council matters when there is a tie.
Horton’s departure adds to the list of recent vacancies experienced by the Corunna City Council. First Ward Council Member Chuck Spring resigned Nov. 4, 2019; his seat was promptly filled by Pat Belmer during the following council meeting Nov. 18.
A council seat in the city’s third ward remained empty for nearly three years following the resignation of Dawn Johnson in May 2017. The seat was filled by Spannagel Jan. 13.
There must be at least four council members present at meetings, not including the mayor, and the recent vacancies left little room for the council to take action, according to Sawyer. Furthermore, many ordinances require a minimum of four affirmative votes for approval.
The council most recently had to cancel a meeting Sept. 3, 2019, due to the lack of a quorum.
On Dec. 2, 2019, the city council voted unanimously to place the proposal eliminating the ward system on the March ballot, though the measure was subsequently removed in January following consultation from the state Attorney General’s Office.
“When it went off to the Attorney General’s Office for review, they said they won’t allow charter amendment proposals to be on a presidential primary ballot,” Sawyer said at the time. “The Attorney General also found there was one other section in the charter that referenced the ward system, so we have to incorporate that into (any future ballot) language as well.”
The measure, if approved, would have eliminated a city charter requirement that one council person be elected from each of the city’s three wards during each regular city election; candidates would’ve been elected at-large instead, with the top three candidates earning the seats.
To be eligible to apply for a particular council seat, an individual must be a resident of the city for at least two years, have established residency in the ward he or she is applying for and be at least 18 years old, City Clerk/Treasurer Nichole Cowdrey said.
All candidates go before the council for consideration.
In addition to Horton’s seat, council members up for reelection in November include Belmer (First), Mike White (Thirdard) and Spannagel (Third); as well as Mayor Chuck Kerridge.
City council applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website. For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at (989) 743-3650.
