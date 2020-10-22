Committee discussion cut short as tensions flare

CORUNNA — After tensions rose and board discussion grew heated over allegedly inappropriate meeting per diem, committee Chairman Brandon Marks gaveled the discussion to a close during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole session.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, has accused fellow board members of misapplying board resolutions regarding per diems and claiming additional unwarranted funds, noting a 2019 board resolution that increased per diem rates specifically excluded commissioners. Nonetheless, she claims the wording of the resolution was changed to include commissioners when that allegedly wasn’t the intent of the original motion.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Webster said she’s found “inconsistencies” in billing invoices, including “different fees for similar meetings, charges for meetings with department heads and other officials, which are not part of our approved meetings list, and commissioners billing the county for attending township meetings outside their district.”
Jeremy Root, R-District 5, the board chairman, addressed the topic during his chairman’s report Wednesday, once again denying wrongdoing by himself and fellow commissioners.
“It’s a disservice to everybody sitting up here to think that we just come here, we steal money from the taxpayers, we just charge for whatever meeting we want, we make them up, we add whatever amount we want each week,” Root said. “It’s a disservice and it’s dishonest. Everybody up here that goes to meetings goes to those meetings, they’re not sitting here making up meetings that they dreamt in their head they attended.”
With commissioners loudly disagreeing over the charges, Marks, R-District 4, opted to close the floor to the commissioners.
“I think that tonight we’re done with commissioner comments,” Marks told commissioners after a lengthy back-and-forth discussion. “I think that it would be good to give us all 24 hours to think about what we want to say and come back here tomorrow … Keep our composure and then say what you think you have to say. I think that’s going to be in our best interest.”
The board will convene for its full board meeting at 5 p.m. tonight inside the Surbeck Building.
On Dec. 9, 2019, the Shiawassee County Finance and Administration Committee passed a motion that increased the per diem rate appointed board and committee members could charge for attending various meetings. County commissioners were specifically excluded.
That motion passed after Root said the resolution did not apply to commissioner meetings, according to meeting minutes and transcripts. Root said during discussion of the motion that the changes would only apply to committee meetings and not county board meetings. The move was made to attract citizens to serve on various boards, according to Root, since there was a lack of interest among residents at the time to do so.
The language of resolution 19-12-17 is not consistent with the language of those minutes and transcripts, and reads: “Now therefore be it resolved that the base pay for county boards, commissions and committees be established at $50 for in-county meetings, $65 for out-of-county meetings or meetings lasting longer than four hours, and $75 for Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings, effective Jan. 1, 2020, except that this action shall not apply to Board of Commissioner meetings until Jan. 1, 2021.”
Since January, weeks after the resolution was adopted, several county commissioners have increased the number of meetings they have attended and have been billing per diem for attending those meetings. Charges by other commissioners have been similar to past years or have gone down.
Sessions for which commissioners billed include county leadership, township and inter-departmental meetings, according to invoices. Some one-on-one appointments with vendors or constituents, meetings with department heads, and meetings with volunteers have also been submitted for billing by commissioners. These types of meetings should not be billable until 2021, according to resolution 19-12-17.
Root stood behind the commissioners’ charges for various meetings this year, noting that amid the pandemic, several important matters have emerged that have prompted meetings that otherwise would not occur in a given year. He also said it’s not uncommon for commissioners to attend meetings outside of their district, given the various other committees they sit on. He cited Commissioner Dan McMaster’s role on the planning commission as an example.
Root said the county’s bylaws allow commissioners to charge $25 for meetings of committees on which they sit, such as the Finance and Administration Committee and Public Safety and Courts Committee. Committee of the Whole meetings are also a $25 charge, while full board meetings are $45, according to Root. Commissioners often attend other meetings outside their districts to either offer expertise or to gain information.
So far in 2020, McMaster, R-District 2, has submitted expense reports for meetings totaling $3,425. In comparison, he billed the county in 2018 for $1,750, and in 2019 the total was $3,295. He has billed the county for at least seven leadership meetings ($25 each) and 11 operations meetings ($25 each) in 2020.
In 2019, Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, billed the county $5,515, and $4,270 so far in 2020. According to invoices, Garber has submitted vouchers in 2020 for eight “admin” meetings ($25 each) and several township meetings.
Plowman, R-District 7, billed the county $4,475 in 2019 and $4,510 this year.
In 2018, Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, submitted billing for $2,055. In 2019, that increased to $2,260, and in 2020 $3,675.
Root billed the county for $7,030 in 2018, $5,390 in 2019, and $3,140 in 2020. Some of his charges include preparing for a board meeting ($25), an interview for an executive assistant position ($25), a meeting concerning Owosso Speedway ($25), touring a junkyard/auction ($25), a meeting for executive order leadership ($50), a “personnel matter” meeting ($25), an airport tour ($50), a meeting with the sheriff’s office ($50), and meeting with a “Toshiba sales rep” ($25).
Expense vouchers for Marks have gone down, from $4,205 in 2018 to $3,915 in 2019. In 2020, he has billed the county $2,550 for meetings, including nine board meetings ($45 each).
Webster billed the county for $3,195 for meetings in 2019. Her invoices for 2020 have totaled $1,915 to date, according to documents submitted Tuesday.
McMaster took exception Wednesday to the claim that he charged for a plowing meeting on March 21, calling the report “all lies.”
“Nowhere in the last three years was plowing mentioned on this written expense voucher, nowhere,” McMaster said, referencing a copy of his meeting invoices. “I don’t plow the jail garden, where is plowing?”
McMaster later confirmed that the meeting in question was a planning meeting, held in the county’s Emergency Operations Center, regarding shutting down the county and how the county would operate amid the coronavirus.
Root questioned Webster’s meeting invoices, noting that while it was previously reported she had submitted roughly $1,880 for 2020, five additional vouchers were turned in Tuesday. He also presented documentation that in 2019, Webster submitted improper charges for several board committees she’s not a part of, including the Finance and Administration Committee and Economic and Physical Development Committee, each $25 meetings. Webster currently only serves on the county’s Public Safety and Courts Committee.
Webster clarified during Wednesday’s meeting that the invoices turned in Tuesday spanned the entire year to date, and was not an addition to the amount previously reported. She added that, to her understanding, commissioners are allowed to bill for all county board committee meetings they attend, not just for the committees they are assigned.
