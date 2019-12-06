Corunna council asks voters to end ward system

CORUNNA — City residents soon will decide the fate of the city’s ward system of representation.
The city council voted unanimously Monday night to place a proposal eliminating the ward system on the March 2020 ballot.
The measure, if approved, will eliminate a city charter requirement that one council person be elected from each of the city’s three wards during each regular city election; candidates would instead be elected at-large, with the top three candidates earning the seats.
The decision to place the charter amendment on the ballot comes in response to a third ward vacancy on the council that has lasted two years. The third ward encompasses the area north of the Shiawassee River, and the seat has been vacant since the resignation of Dawn Johnson in May 2017. No one has applied for the position.
On Nov. 18, the council appointed Pat Belmer to fill a council vacancy in the city’s first ward — which represents the area south of the Shiawassee River and west of Shiawassee Street — following the resignation of council member Chuck Spring Nov. 4. Belmer will fulfill the remainder of Spring’s term, which expires in November 2020.
City Manager Joe Sawyer said the city explored the idea of eliminating the ward system two years ago, though, after much discussion, council members decided to keep the system in place.
“I think the overwhelming biggest push (this time) has just been that that seat has been vacant for over a year,” Sawyer said. “For first ward, we had four very qualified candidates all step up within one week. It was amazing, because all four would have been great candidates, and that was in a week’s time. In third ward it’s been over a year.”
City officials believe that without the ward requirement, someone would step forward to fill the vacancy.
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation. Only two council members may live in a single ward, meaning representation is split equally between the three areas of the city. However, city residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in, and council members serve four-year terms.
Corunna also differs from Owosso and Durand in that its mayor is elected by the public, rather than being a council member elevated by the council. The Corunna mayor serves a two-year term and only votes on council matters when there is a tie.
In addition, there are certain situations in which the mayor cannot break a tie, such as when approving the budget, adopting an ordinance or, as in the current situation, when there is an odd number of council members due to a vacant seat, Sawyer said.
There must be at least four council members present at meetings, not including the mayor, and a vacancy leaves only one extra seat. Furthermore, many ordinances, including the upcoming proposal to opt out of medical marijuana dispensaries, require a minimum of four votes for approval.
Sawyer noted the ward system has lost its original importance.
“The county board of supervisors pre-dated the board of commissioners. In cities, we had seats based on the number of wards we had,” Sawyer said. “When this was originally set up with three wards, it was intended to guarantee us three seats on the board of supervisors.”
The county switched from a board of supervisors to commissioners about five decades ago.
On Nov. 18, first ward council member Helen Granger asked the council to revisit the possibility of eliminating wards. With the support of second ward council member Judy Horton, Granger had the item placed on Monday’s agenda.
“We are having trouble getting that third ward seat and we have qualified people that are interested, so I’d like to revisit that,” Granger said at the time. “We’ve been running for such a long time with that empty Ward 3 seat. It’s time. We’ve got to make a change.”
The move requires a change of the city’s charter, and the process has been researched by the city’s attorney Richard Burlingame.
Ballot language has been drafted that will go before voters March 10 as part of the primary election, according to Sawyer.
“If it’s successful, then we have to send it all back to the attorney general’s office for them to approve it,” Sawyer said. “There’s always the possibility that they could say ‘We don’t like the way you worded the ballot, it’s no good.’”
If the measure passes in March, Sawyer believes the changes would go into effect at the next election, which is in November 2020, meaning the city could still appoint someone to the third ward seat in the meantime.
Under the city charter, “Vacancies in elected office shall, within 60 days, be filled by appointment of the council of a person possessing the qualifications for the office.”
Upon the approval of the ballot measure by the attorney general’s office, Sawyer said he is unsure whether the qualifications will have immediately changed.
“I don’t know, so we’ll find out. There’s a possibility that if it’s approved in March, that (the council) could appoint someone from any ward to that seat until November,” Sawyer said.
A challenge to eliminating the ward system in the past has been that it would allow for the possibility of the majority of the council residing in one particular ward, according to Sawyer.
“No question over time there’s been eras of the city where I think wards wanted to make sure that all of the city monies weren’t being spent in first ward or in the second ward when it comes to streets, utilities and infrastructure,” Sawyer said. “We don’t operate based on wards at the city hall here. Our streets (for example) are analyzed on an as-needed basis. We don’t make street improvement decisions based on who lives on a street, we just don’t do that, not in the 18 years since I’ve been here.”
Sawyer also noted that if the ward system is eliminated, it would not change how council members are elected; city residents currently vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in.
The move would actually allow for more flexibility among council members, according to Sawyer.
“We’ve had occasions since I’ve been here where we’ve had council members move within the city and lose their eligibility for office, move from first ward to third ward and now we have a vacant seat,” Sawyer said. “This would eliminate that, which that’s a good thing, I think everybody could see that as a good thing. You can actually live in Corunna and downsize or upsize your house and move one ward to the other and that doesn’t move you off council.”
The vacant term in the city’s third ward is set to expire in November 2022, though if someone were to fill the seat before November 2020, they would have to run for re-election to maintain the seat for the completion of the term, according to Sawyer.
City council applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website.
For more information, contact the clerk’s office at (989) 743-3650.
