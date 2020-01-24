CALEDONIA TWP. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Thursday announced the arrest of Matthew Issac Dalton, 31, of Caledonia Township, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.
Dalton was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated after a citizen filed an online cyber tip.
Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, the MSP said in a press release, Dalton was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Dalton was arraigned in 66th District Court Thursday before Judge Terrance Dignan.
Dalton pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 5 and a preliminary exam was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Feb. 11, both before Dignan.
Dalton has retained attorney David Nickola. Bond, the amount was not specified, was granted.
Dalton has numerous prior criminal records in 66th District Court, including a 2006 felony case involving child sexually abusive material.
In 2007, he pleaded guilty to an added count of using a computer to commit a crime. Three counts of abusive material were dismissed.
He was sentenced to four months in jail and three years probation.
He is not listed as a sex offender, according to the Michigan State Police sex offender registry.
