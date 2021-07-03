Drunken driver pleads in pair of incidents

CORUNNA — A Corunna man pleaded guilty Thursday to several felony and misdemeanor charges in 35th Circuit Court related to two separate drunken-driving incidents that took place within weeks of each other.
Matthew Mulnix, 34, admitted to consuming at least a pint of whiskey in April and then driving his Dodge pickup truck on Hintz Road, before spinning the vehicle and damaging a resident’s yard before his vehicle became stuck.
Mulnix pleaded guilty to third-offense OWI, carrying a concealed weapon, and misdemeanor malicious destruction of turf/soil.
“It sounds like you did a lawn job,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said. “You did some damage to someone’s lawn, is that fair to say?”
“I spun out and made marks on this person’s property,” Mulnix admitted during his plea.
Mulnix also admitted he had undergone a blood draw after being arrested, and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.33 after drinking throughout the day of the incident. A BAC of 0.08 is the drunken driving limit.
According to testimony, Mulnix was released pending further investigation — and was not subject to bond at the time of the second incident.
“I understand that I screwed up,” Mulnix said. “I’m aware of what has happened and will face the consequences.”
In a separate charging file, Mulnix also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and getting into a crash near the intersection of Copas Road and Elizabeth Drive, as well as possessing a 9mm pistol.
Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6.
Mulnix has two prior OWI convictions in Arizona, which led to the felony OWI charge for the April incident.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss several charges, including felony OWI, felony firearms, along with misdemeanor possession of a firearm while under the influence.
