CORUNNA — Recovery Pathways in Corunna is hosting a virtual event at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 to discuss the importance of creating and maintaining healthy love and relationships in recovery.
The meeting will take place on Zoom. Interested participants can visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j83004759721. The meeting ID is 83004759721.
Narcan training and grief support is available following the meeting upon request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.