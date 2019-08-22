CORUNNA — Administrators from Corunna Public Schools are working with city officials to create an ordinance to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes and related paraphernalia on school property, as well as on public property adjacent to the schools, such as streets or sidewalks.
A public hearing regarding an ordinance banning the use of e-cigarettes on school properties and adjacent properties is set for 7:15 p.m. Sept. 3 during the city council’s regularly scheduled session.
Superintendent John Fattal said school officials have noticed an increase in students “vaping,” i.e. smoking e-cigarettes, over the past four years, and district officials believed it was time to implement some form of preventive action.
“It’s a habit-forming vice. We have students who will tell us that they would like to not vape…They need it, I mean there is nicotine in the vape juice,” Fattal said. “It’s a nationwide epidemic and we just feel like we have to take some action, we can’t just sit back and say ‘Well you’re not supposed to do it so we’re going to punish you.’ We’re truly taking a full-rounded approach of trying to inform our parents, inform our students, talk to them about it, talk about the dangers.”
Under the school’s policy, a student using and/or possessing e-cigarette products — a vape pen, vapor cartridges, etc. — is subject to three-day suspension, which could be served in or out of school, according to Fattal.
Under the city’s proposed ordinance, anyone caught vaping on school property would be subject to a civil infraction. The first offense is a $50 fine; second offense, $100 fine; third offense, $150 fine.
If a student caught vaping does not pay the fine(s), he or she will be unable to receive a diploma, Fattal said.
A third offense would make a person subject to a misdemeanor charge, as well as up to 48 hours of court ordered community service, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
Sawyer said the decision to de-criminalize e-cigarette use on school property, making it a civil infraction rather than a misdemeanor, was done with both the courts and students in mind.
“If we can handle it with a fine, get parents on board rather than writing misdemeanors and trying to convince the prosecutor’s office that this is worth their time and money to prosecute somebody over an e-cigarette, it’s just not realistic, is it,” Sawyer said. “There’s a lot of students that are 18….if they’re 18, that misdemeanor can stick with them for the rest of their life, it can cost them college access and employment access and really that’s not what we’re trying to do. We’re not trying to have a long-term impact on people’s lives other than by encouraging them not to do it to be healthy.”
According to the updated Corunna student handbook, a three-day suspension is still in place for an offense, although a student can reduce their suspension to one day if they agree to attend an after-school educational program regarding the health risks associated with using tobacco products, vaping products and alternative nicotine delivery systems.
Fattal said information regarding the ill-effects of e-cigarettes is just starting to come out, which includes increased heart rate and lung damage. According to a 2016 Harvard University study, more than 75 percent of flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquid encompass chemicals linked to respiratory disease.
Fattal maintained that the district wants to be at the forefront of protecting its students.
“Last year we spent time putting information at all levels, from preschool through third grade…Our principals were providing information to parents about the negative effects of vaping. In our classrooms for fourth grade on up, we provided educational information for our students so they could see the dangers of vaping and some of the problems it presents. We’re continuing to just do what we can to help,” Fattal said.
The district plans to host a parent night focused on vaping, according to Fattal, to inform parents of dangers and warning signs to look for in regard to teen e-cigarette use.
Fattal believes the addition of a civil infraction will help curb e-cigarette use.
“We think that there’s always those students who are kind of toeing the line of ‘I know what I’m supposed to do and what’s right, but if I get caught..okay I can live with a suspension.’ But a suspension and a fine? Now parents are really going to be involved…I think it will help be a deterrent for those kids who might be considering vaping to say ‘It’s not worth it, it’s not worth the cost.’”
As for the ultimate goal of the proposed ordinance?
“One hundred percent of our students not vaping,” Fattal said. “There are too many risks out there…We just don’t want our students doing it. It’s our job to do everything we can to keep our students safe and that’s both in the short term and in the long term as well. If we know something has potential to be harmful, we have a moral obligation to help protect them.”
“I can’t control when they’re not under our supervision, but I can control and assure parents that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that when they come to school they’ve got a safe place and we are responsible with what we do and we’re looking out for their child’s best interest. That we can control,” Fattal said.
