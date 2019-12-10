CORUNNA — The Finance and Administration Committee Monday advanced a resolution that would replace the nine-step wage system in place for non-unionized employees and replace it with a six-step system similar to that used for unionized employees.
The move, they say, would ensure that two county employees doing similar jobs would be paid the same.
Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said the county wants to make the change because its wage study indicates it would make the county more competitive when it tries to hire employees.
He also said it would boost morale to not have two different people doing the same job and one making more because they are represented by a union.
“It’s only fair to look out for the people who don’t have representation,” Root said.
Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, was the sole vote against the motion.
“My fear is that you’re undercutting the work the unions have done to earn themselves a higher wage. I’m a pro-union guy,” he said. “My gut tells me we’re basically trying to take away the incentive to unionize, I see this as a union-busting move.”
“I don’t believe it’s that at all,” Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, said. “This will even out our employees’ duties and what they’re being paid. Everyone should be on the same page.”
If approved by the full board Thursday, the new wage system will take effect March 17, 2020.
The committee also advanced a motion to set the payout to employees who decline county health insurance at $2,500.
