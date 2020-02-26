CORUNNA — Prosecutors say an Owosso man sexually assaulted a woman with whom he had a past relationship by holding her down and groping her.
James Briggs, 32, who is charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct-third degree, and CSC-4, in connection with a March 14, 2019, incident, is on trial this week in 35th Circuit Court and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
During the opening day of the jury trial Tuesday, the alleged victim testified that Briggs was naked in his bed when she arrived at his home. She claimed he got out of bed, fondled her breasts, then threw her onto his bed before putting his hand down her pants.
She said she “tried pushing him,” but Briggs “did not stop.”
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
After the alleged assault, she told the court, she drove Briggs to O’Reilly Auto Parts on East M-21 for a diagnostic tool. The victim testified she told her current partner about the alleged assault, and he became upset.
Later, Briggs visited the woman’s current home and her spouse grabbed Briggs, dragged him to their bedroom and told Briggs “if he ever did that again, (he) would do the same thing to him.”
The woman’s husband also testified to the events, and admitted to his alleged assault.
The woman said she notified Michigan State Police later that day, filed a report and was interviewed by troopers.
Briggs, though, took the stand in his own defense Tuesday and agreed with the woman’s and her husband’s versions of events — except for the alleged sexual assault. He denied any assault took place.
He said he “absolutely did not” sexually assault the woman and told assistant prosecutor Scott Koerner “he wished he knew” why she made the allegations.
Tuesday’s testimony concluded about 4:30 p.m. The trial was scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. today with jury instructions and closing arguments. A verdict could come as soon as this afternoon.
In Michigan, CSC-3 is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and CSC-4 a high court misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
According to court records, charges were filed by prosecutors in September 2019. Briggs was arraigned on the two felony counts Oct. 3, 2019, in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Records indicate Briggs posted a $2,000 cash/surety bond Oct. 7, 2019, and has been free since that time.
Prosecutors offered Briggs a plea deal Jan. 10 under which Briggs would have pleaded guilty to the third-degree CSC charge, and the fourth-degree charge would be dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 18 months. Briggs rejected the plea deal.
