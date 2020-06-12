Meth dealer sent away for 9 to 30 years

CORUNNA — An Owosso man, convicted at trial on a felony drug charge, will spend nine to 30 years in prison for making and selling methamphetamine.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sent Noah Edward Kuchar, 38, to prison Thursday after noting Kuchar still did not fully accept responsibility for this actions.
“I’m a little disappointed you’re not coming forward with true accountability,” Stewart said during a Zoom hearing. “(Meth) destroys lives and communities … this court will not stand for that.”
Kuchar was ordered to pay various fines and court costs, and was credited with 304 days served in jail.
In early March, a jury took just more than four hours to find Kuchar guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Kuchar was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute (habitual offender-fourth notice) in March 2019, after being pulled over in Owosso by Michigan State Police.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner Thursday noted Kuchar was caught with meth in his possession, and a lockbox in the trunk of his car contained an additional 17.7 grams of the drug. He also had syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
“He’s a meth dealer,” Koerner said flatly. “He has multiple convictions for drunk driving and theft. Now he’s brought poison into our community. He sells this stuff to other people. This man is dangerous.”
During his trial, Kuchar admitted the meth he was found with belonged to him, but claimed the other items and meth police found in a lockbox in the trunk belonged to his ex-girlfriend.
The woman was not charged with a crime. She was released and given a ride home from the scene by Owosso police, who also were at the scene.
MSP Trooper Spencer Nelson testified at trial Kuchar was found with meth in his pocket before the trooper searched the vehicle, which belonged to Kuchar’s ex-girlfriend.
Kuchar, following his arrest, did not appear for his arraignment, and a warrant was issued. He was eventually arrested and arraigned Aug. 14, 2019, before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson.
Kuchar has lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Kuchar said Thursday he holds himself accountable for his actions that led to his arrest and conviction. However, when Stewart asked him whether he was accepting responsibility for being a dealer — because he denied it in a pre-sentencing report — he claimed he only used the drug.
Stewart, who presided over the trial, expressed disbelief.
“If he’s not a drug dealer, there is an incredible string of coincidences,” he said, noting Kuchar admitted the lockbox was his and he had the key to it in his possession.
