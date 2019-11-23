Drug charges land man prison sentence

CORUNNA — A 38-year-old Corunna man was sentenced to prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart on heroin and theft charges.
Stewart told Tannon Huffman that “time was running out” before sentencing Huffman to a minimum of one year, 11 months to five years in prison on charges of two counts of possession of heroin and one count of larceny ($1,000-$20,000), all felonies.
“Mr. Huffman, what you receive today will by no means be a life sentence,” Stewart said, before reviewing Huffman’s prior three felony and 11 misdemeanor convictions. “But I hope that at 38, you realize that time is running out. You only live once. How you choose to live the remainder of your life is ultimately up to you.”
Huffman was credited with 179 days served.
Stewart ordered Huffman to pay court costs and fines on each count, and Huffman must undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence.
Huffman’s attorney Jacob Raleigh asked the court for leniency, and blamed his client’s legal problems on substance abuse.
“He’s a user of opiates, heroin, fentanyl, methadone, anything he can get his hands on,” Raleigh said. “He’s made bad decisions that affected everyone around him. He wants to stay off drugs. He has a determination to succeed. I hope you will give him a chance to do that.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan noted the charges Huffman was being sentenced for were his first felony convictions, and called his record “troubling.” She asked for Stewart to impose a prison sentence.
“He could benefit from some kind of treatment, but I don’t see anywhere he’s availed himself of treatment,” Finnegan said. “This is a difficult case for many reasons. He stole from an employer to scrap and finance his drug habit. He resisted police officers, he was using heroin. It’s very troubling.”
Huffman declined to speak when prompted by Stewart, saying only “they pretty much summed it up.”
“These are some pretty serious crimes here,” Stewart replied. “They touch and concern just about every aspect of our criminal justice system — drugs, theft, violence, fighting with law enforcement — you hit about all of them. So this sentence will be centered toward protecting the community and removing you from it for a period of time.”
