CORUNNA — A West Virginia man was sentenced Thursday to one year in the Shiawassee County Jail for ethnic intimidation and fighting police by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Jade Hanshaw, 18, of Cannelton, West Virginia, was sentenced on felony counts of ethnic intimidation and two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer. He was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 194 days served.
As part of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors April 14, a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (incapacitated victim) was dismissed.
Stewart said before sentencing that he was not privy to plea negotiations between the prosecution and defense attorneys, and would not stand in the way of the plea deal.
“The question becomes, should he be sentenced based on the plea, or should he be sentenced based on the charges?” Stewart said. “I think justice is served when you’re sentenced based on the crime you pleaded to.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said the plea offer was made with the consent of the alleged victim, and he believed the recommendation from the Michigan Department of Corrections of one year in jail was appropriate.
“The defendant did engage in inappropriate behavior that put an officer’s safety at risk,” Koerner said.
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin asked Stewart to impose a prison term that would equate to time served.
“I’d ask the court to consider time served in this matter,” Corwin said. “His intent is to go back to West Virginia. He has no prior criminal record.”
Hanshaw apologized to the victim before receiving his sentence.
Hanshaw was charged in two separate files Dec. 8, 2020. He was arrested the same day and arraigned before 66th District Court Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but Hanshaw has been in jail since he was charged while awaiting disposition of the case.
