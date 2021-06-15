Trailer to showcase signs of drug use

CORUNNA — Piles of spoons or cotton balls, a book carved out on the inside, a baseball cap with a zippered compartment — these are a few examples of warning signs of drug abuse when found inside a youth’s room.
A bedroom loaded with red flags parents might otherwise miss will be featured inside the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer, unveiled Monday by members of the Shiawassee Prevention Network (SPN) at Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
Tim Corbin, an SPN volunteer, is installing the youth bedroom. The trailer, the first of its kind in the county, will soon be available for free displays at local farmers markets, fairs, and school and community events.
“Some parents have so much trust in their child that they are naive. We know first-hand about parents struggling with a child abusing drugs, saying ‘We had no clue,’” Barbara Botke of SPN said. “Now we have a tool that will, hopefully, help them.”
The cost of about $9,000 for the trailer and wrap signage was covered by grants from Mid-State Health Network and Blue Cross Complete, SPN members and a long list of local sponsors, including CLH Insurance Agency in Owosso.
“The cause addresses a great need,” said Mike Ardelean of CLH during the launch in McCurdy Park. “We’re always happy to help the community and save kids.”
That “great need” is shown by statistics from the 2017-18 Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth Survey, whose results include the most recent data for students in ninth and 11th grades in Shiawassee County, though not all schools participated.
— Regarding alcohol use, 21 percent of respondents reported they currently are drinkers, with 13 percent considering themselves binge drinkers and 13 percent reporting they had ridden in a vehicle driven by someone who had been drinking alcohol.
— Regarding drug use, 33 percent of respondents reported using marijuana one or more times, with 17 currently using marijuana and six percent taking a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription during the past month.
After touring the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer, parents don’t necessarily have to run home and inspect their teenager’s bedrooms. However, it’s a different story if they notice changes in behavior, such as a drop in grades or acting out.
“We’re educating parents early about warning signs of potential substance abuse in youth,” SPN Chairwoman Penny Corbin said. “Is your child acting out of the ordinary? Look in your teen’s bedroom. The answer might be there.”
For those who worry snooping in their kid’s bedroom violates their right to privacy, SPN member Michelle Overway said: “You’re their parent, not their friend. You want their safety. It’s your job to look.”
Members of SPN who attended a prevention conference hosted by Mid-State Health Network, came home with three goals: establishing a OK2SAY program (anonymous tip line), Shiawassee chapter of Families Against Narcotics and Hidden in Plain Sight trailer.
Once the bedroom in the trailer is set up, SPN — a partnership of community organizations and individuals — will have accomplished all three goals, Corbin said.
Corbin expressed special thanks to Owosso police officer Mike Olsey for ordering and picking up the trailer during the pandemic, and to Josie King for designing and ordering the bedroom.
Local sponsors are Shiawassee Health and Wellness, Catholic Charities, DayStarr Communications, CLH Insurance Agency, Families Against Narcotics, Agnew Graphics, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Davis Cartage (winter storage) and the Shiawassee County Road Commission (summer storage).
Local organizations interested in arranging a free display of the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer can visit shiawasseeprevention.org/resources.
