MML study show local cities hit hard by state cuts

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A statewide study released Wednesday shows every city in Shiawassee County included has received less state revenue sharing when adjusted for inflation than 15 years ago, forcing local residents to pick up the slack with higher local taxes, fewer services and more fees.
The study by Public Sector Consultants on behalf of the Michigan Municipal League (MML) examined the period 2002-17.
The MML is viewing the study as a call to action for lawmakers at the state level to better fund local municipalities.
“How we fund our local governments is different in Michigan than pretty much everywhere around the country and very different than how the state’s own economy and the state’s budget work,” said Chris Hackbarth, MML director of State and Federal Affairs. “We’re in one of the longest periods of economic recovery in the nation’s history, but we’re not seeing that at the city level. They (cities) are saying we’re not going to get back to 2008 levels until the mid-2020s”
The MML also unveiled an online tool that allows users to select which city they live in and it will give them a break down of the losses of revenue that occurred from 2002 to 2017. The numbers in the tool are adjusted for inflation with 2017 numbers reporting actual figures and 2002 figures adjusted for inflation.
“The system for municipal finance is broken,” said Shanna Draheim, director of Policy Research Labs at the MML and a former East Lansing City Council member. “Despite economic gains, our locals are still struggling because the system does not track the economy.”
“We saw that overall revenue for the 225 communities (in the study) declined by 12 percent. There is a substantial decline in state revenue sharing of 37 percent and there was also a decline in property taxes of about 15 percent,” said Tim Dempsey, vice president of Public Sector Consultants. “It means communities are struggling to keep up with their expenses. When you have a 12-percent overall revenue decline, it’s pretty substantial.”
Overall, the state provided about $337 million less in 2017 to local municipalities than it did in 2002, adjusted for inflation.
“If you were to infuse those dollars back into our community from the state they would be able to address some of those issues,” Dempsey said.
State revenue sharing and property taxes are the largest sources of revenue for a local municipality.
The study examined revenue for Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg and Owosso. The city of Perry was not included in the study.
Durand was the hardest hit local municipality in loss of state revenue sharing.
According to the study, in 2017 the city received 44 percent less revenue sharing from the state than in 2002. The inflation-adjusted dollars dropped from $890,052 to $489,883. Its property and income tax revenue decreased by 19 percent during that time from $1,291,801 to $1,041,641.
“These changes have disproportionately impacted our community over the last 15 years,” Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole said. “Year over year we are asked to maintain or improve upon the level of services provided to residents, but we are doing so with less funding support than ever.
“When you combine the dramatic revenue share losses with the fact that property tax capture is stunted by the Headlee Amendment and Proposal A, the result is that total municipal revenues are actually lower today than they were in 2002,” she said. “In Durand, our total revenues are still down about 7 percent overall since 2002. Durand is not alone in this regard; you can see in the snapshot tool Owosso, Corunna and Laingsburg similarly saw overall decreases to municipal revenues during the same time period. If Michigan hopes to become the kind of place where people want to live and businesses want to locate, we need to stop disinvesting in our communities.”
The numbers are similarly bleak in other area communities.
Laingsburg’s state revenue sharing decreased by 40 percent, from $227,901 to $136,198.
Laingsburg was one only municipality in the study in Shiawassee County that saw an increase in property and income tax revenue. From 2002 to 2017, property and income tax revenue increased when adjusted for inflation from $351,352 to $420,225.
Owosso’s state revenue sharing has decreased by 34.4 percent — from $3,075,789 to $2,016,284. The amount of property and income tax revenue decreased by 17.8 percent — from $4,055,850 to $3,330,925.
“According to the MML, since 2003 the state has shorted Owosso $10 million in sales tax revenue alone. This is due to the state using this money to plug holes in their own budget while ignoring its constitutional and statutory obligation to cities,” City Manager Nathan Henne said. “No wonder Michigan is dead last in terms of state-local support. This money could have been used to fund improvements to public safety services, streets, parks, historic preservation, and utility infrastructure.
“Unfortunately, when the city has brought up the funding issue with the state it’s like we’re Oliver Twist making a request of Mr. Bumble,” Henne said. “I think cities all over the state are feeling the same and I thank the Michigan Municipal League for leading the fight to let locals decide what to do with local tax revenue.”
Corunna was hit hardest by a loss in property and income tax revenue, which decreased by 31 percent or $336,399 when adjusted for inflation. Its state revenue sharing decreased by 10.6 percent — from $594,786 to $531,501.
The study examined what has happened to municipal funding before the recession, during it and since the recovery.
According to the study, municipalities are seeking more millages, raising taxes and charging more for services to make up for the decline in funding from the state.
“Owosso has done its best to hold the line, but the voters of this city are getting tired of backstopping the misappropriation of sales tax revenue at the state level,” Henne said. “In the last three years, residents have absorbed a $10 million road bond, street special assessments, a 1-mill increase for parks and historic preservation, and long-deferred improvements to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. And now we’re seeing that the governor and the state legislature are holding grant and loan programs hostage in a game of political chicken over the state budget.”
Brandon Betz is a tax policy analyst with the Michigan League for Public Policy in Lansing will be sworn in as a Lansing City Council member in the new year. He analyzes how tax policies at the state level affect different municipalities. Betz said the money is available at the state level, but politics are getting in the way.
“The issue is that these lawmakers have a whole bunch of special projects that they want to spend money on at the state level and they don’t want to fund municipal governments because they don’t see the direct benefit to them, its a political game,” Betz said.
He said the last decade or so of Republican control at the state level has negatively impacted local municipal funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.