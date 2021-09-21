Juddville church donates $100K to area groups

HAZLETON TWP. — More than a half dozen local charitable groups are sharing in a $100,000 donation from the Juddville United Methodist Church — a gift funded by a $2 million estate gift the church received nearly a decade ago.
Monday, the church hosted a luncheon and distributed $5,000 each to the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard, Corunna FVW Post 4005, New Lothrop VFW Post 6579, American Legion Post 57 in Owosso and SafeCenter; $10,000 to Hospice House of Shiawassee County; $15,000 to Homeless Angels; and $50,000 to Angel’s Hands Outreach.
“It’s God,” Angel’s Hands founder Christial Sierra said after looking at the large check. “I’m trying not to cry.”
Sierra said the huge donation will help increase services for her group, which moved this past year to a site just off M-21 on North Saginaw Street in Owosso.
“We’re going to expand. We need a soup kitchen, rehab for veterans, a shelter (for those who don’t qualify elsewhere),” she said. “I see a need. I’m really excited.”
Other groups had various plans. Corunna VFW Chaplain Irene Hosking said the $5,000 might go toward refurbishing the kitchen at the post.
The money is coming from a large gift from the Jack and Ruth Walworth estate.
Jack Walworth, a New Lothrop native, was 94 when he died in 2012. He was a U.S. Army veteran and later worked at GM. Ruth Walworth, who was born in West Virginia, was 93 when she died in 2014.
According to church council financial officer Dean Braid, the Walworths lived down the road from the chapel at the corner of Juddville and Durand roads. He said officials aren’t sure whether they ever officially belonged, but Jack Walworth was honored with other veterans and is listed among those who served on a plaque inside the church.
The Rev. Peter Crawford, pastor at the church, said the church has been assisting area groups for years, and the estate gift is helping to continue that mission.
“We’ve greatly benefited from the gift,” he said. “And we’ve chosen to pass that on as we are able to. They’re all great organizations.
“We work with faith-based organizations the best we can, and we’re not neglecting the great value of our veterans,” he added.
Crawford noted the church has about 40 regular members and there are 10 people on the church council who determined where the money should go.
“We’re sharing the good things we’ve been entrusted with,” he said.
Following Ruth Walworth’s death, a 2007 trust, with $2.27 million in assets as of July 2014, provided that after the death of both Walworths funds would be distrubuted to three people/groups: $15,000 to James R. Graham, $10,000 to Christopher Graham and the remainder to Juddville United Methodist Church.
The amount the church would end up with was in doubt for several years, however, after the attorney general’s office in 2016 accused trustee Bill Brown of paying himself exhorbitant fees and diverting funds to his children.
Brown eventually settled the civil case before it went to trial by paying back $1.1 million to the church and surrendering his law license for six months. He then retired from his post as Owosso city attorney.
Crawford invited the public to take part in fellowship and “traditional” worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the corner of Juddville and Durand roads.
