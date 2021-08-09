CORUNNA — Shiawassee County's attorney, Ryan Painter, resigned from his position with his company Friday, informing county officials of his departure via email.
Attorney Eric Morris from the law firm Braun Kendrick, for which Painter works, will represent the county moving forward, according to county Coordinator Brian Boggs. Morris will serve the county under Painter’s existing service agreement, 50 hours per month at $170 per hour — about $102,000 per year.
Painter was hired to represent the county in local matters in November 2020. His contract was subsequently assigned to Braun Kendrick when he joined the firm in February, according to Boggs.
In his emailed resignation, Painter said a recent death in his family has had a negative impact, and he wanted the county to have effective legal representation.
“I have come to the conclusion that I cannot continue to provide my family the support they need at this challenging time while also providing the county the representation it deserves,” Painter wrote. “Accordingly I have made the difficult decision to relinquish my position.”
County Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, who’s been critical of Painter in the past, described the attorney’s resignation as “an important step in helping us move toward a more transparent in Shiawassee County.”
“I am hopeful that as a board we will be able to select our next counsel in a manner that is open and transparent,” she said. “It has not been a secret that I have had questions about Mr. Painter’s ability to represent the legal interests of the county.”
Morris’ new-found role as county attorney does not require board approval, Boggs explained, since Painter’s contract was assigned to Braun Kendrick in February.
Webster had criticized Painter’s hiring, claiming the county board violated procedure by adding the agenda item concerning Painter’s service agreement in the middle of the board’s Nov. 19, 2020, meeting, noting the proposal was not the agenda approved at the start of the meeting.
More recently, Webster alleged commissioners violated the Open Meetings Act while discussing the disbursement of COVID-19 “hazard payments” using federal relief funds in closed session July 15. According to Webster, Painter advised commissioners the closed session was warranted.
Root and Boggs each received $25,000 of the $557,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds approved by commissioners Boggs, Sheriff Brian BeGole, Finance Director Tracy Bublitz, Health Director Larry Johnson, and Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Tim Hill each also received $25,000.
Commissioners John Plowman, R-District 7, and Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Webster, Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, each received $5,000.
Webster said she was only given an estimate of what the amounts employees would receive during the July 15 meeting, and was not aware of the higher bonuses, or that commissioners would receive money.
Since then, an Open Meetings Act lawsuit was filed by a county resident, and a Genesee County judge ordered payments of over $5,000 be returned.
Root, Garber and Boggs initially defended the hazard payments. Amid public pressure, Root subsequently resigned as board chairman Aug. 1, hours before a special meeting at the Community Center in Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
Painter, an Owosso native, previously worked in the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office under now-retired Prosecutor Deana Finnegan. He also served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Indiana, and as the director of the elder abuse and at-risk adults program for the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan.
Morris’ practice focuses on “representing public and private clients in the area of municipal law, employment law and labor relations,” according to the Braun Kendrick website. His experience includes “leading public sector labor negotiations and representing public sector clients in grievance and arbitration matters.
County board meetings will resume at 5 p.m. Wednesday inside the Community Center.
