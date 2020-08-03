CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart is being quarantined for several weeks after he had multiple family members test positive for COVID-19.
Stewart said he will still be presiding over circuit court via Zoom streaming hearings, but with a mandatory quarantine period of several weeks, it likely means a jury trial set for Aug. 11 will be postponed.
As part of a collaboration with 35th Circuit Court, Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs and Corunna Schools Superintendent John Fattal, a modified jury selection process was supposed to begin Aug. 11.
Jury selection for the felony trial was planned to take place in the Corunna High School cafeteria, in order to practice social distancing. The rest of the trial would be conducted normally, but with jurors seated in the gallery and not the jury box.
However, with Stewart’s mandatory quarantine, it is unclear at this time when and how jury trials will resume in Shiawassee County.
