Corunna council once again shorthanded

CORUNNA — The Corunna City Council is once again grappling with two vacancies following the resignation of first ward council member Pat Belmer.
Belmer’s departure comes as he moves out of the city. He served his final meeting as a member of the council Monday.
“I have enjoyed my time on the council and have learned a lot from fellow members and staff,” Belmer wrote in a memo to council, adding “I want to commend that staff for how well the city is run.”
Belmer’s resignation, which formally takes effect June 28, is the second in three months for the Corunna City Council. Mayor Pro Tem Mike White stepped down from his third ward seat in March as he, too, moved out of the city.
To be eligible to apply for a particular seat, an individual must be a resident of the city for at least two years, have established residency in the ward he or she is applying for and be at least 18 years old, according to city clerk Nichole Cowdrey.
All candidates go before the council for consideration. Belmer’s seat represents the area south of the Shiawassee River and west of Shiawassee Street. White’s seat represents residents north of the river.
“This puts us where we were a few years ago where it was really kind of challenging because if anybody misses, other than the mayor, then we don’t have a quorum,” city manager Joe Sawyer said Wednesday.
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation. Only two council members may live in a single ward, with representation split equally between the three areas of the city.
City residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in. Council members serve four-year terms.
Corunna also differs from Owosso and Durand in that its mayor is elected by the public, rather than a council member who is elevated by the council. The Corunna mayor serves a two-year term and only votes on council matters when there is a tie.
There are certain situations in which the mayor cannot break a tie, however, such as when approving the budget, adopting an ordinance or when there is an odd number of council members due to a vacant seat, according to Sawyer.
There must be at least four council members present at meetings, not including the mayor, and with two vacancies that leaves only four members on the council; if even one member is absent, the council cannot conduct a meeting. Furthermore, many ordinances require a minimum of four votes for approval.
The ward system was created to help guarantee seats on the county’s one-time board of supervisors. The county switched from a board of supervisors to commissioners about five decades ago, eliminating the system’s original importance, according to Sawyer.
A seat in the city’s third ward remained empty for nearly three years with no applicants following Dawn Johnson’s resignation from the council in May 2017. The city briefly dealt with a first ward vacancy in October 2019 as council member Chuck Spring departed to move closer to his job in Lansing.
The first ward seat was filled by Belmer the following month. The third ward seat, meanwhile, remained empty until the appointment of Adam Spannagel in January 2020.
The council considered placing a proposal to eliminate the ward system on the March 2020 ballot, though the motion was ultimately rescinded in January 2020 after consultation with the Attorney General’s Office.
“This is case where obviously we have two different wards where we have seats (available) so I don’t know that wards are the major obstacle,” Sawyer said. “I doubt we’d have all of our council members come from second ward anyway, but it is just one more thing that creates a hindrance when we are looking for people to serve.”
Sawyer said there are currently efforts at the state level that would give cities flexibility to amend ward systems without going through the charter amendment process, which requires the item be placed on the ballot. The legislation would likely require a super majority vote by council, which would be a welcome option, he said.
“It’s nice to have that disbursement throughout the city. At the same time, we’re just in a new era where it doesn’t serve the purpose it did years ago,” he said.
Belmer and White were both reelected to the council in November 2020. Their terms are set to expire in November 2024, though an individual appointed to fill either seat would be required to run for reelection in 2022 to maintain the seat for the entirety of the term, city officials said.
City council applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website, corunna-mi.gov. For more information, contact city hall at (989) 743-3650.
