Settling into a familiar role

CORUNNA — Julie Sorenson, Shiawassee County’s new treasurer, is leaning on her 13 years of experience as Rush Township Treasurer and two years as chief deputy treasurer for the county to get her office “back to the place it should be.”
“I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity to serve the county in this capacity. It’s an honor and I just want to give it my best shot and get this office to where it should be,” she said this week.
Sorenson was named treasurer by a county committee composed of Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Prosecutor Deana Finnegan and Clerk Caroline Wilson in September following the Aug. 30 resignation of longtime Treasurer Thomas Dwyer.
Sorenson said being treasurer in Rush Township for 13 years and Dwyer’s chief deputy have given her a lot of experience.
“You learn the processes that a treasurer does, like tax collection and the disbursements of funds. It’s a lot of the similar things but just on a bigger scale,” she said.
During the last year or so when Dwyer was often absent, it was Sorenson who led the office.
“It doesn’t feel like that big of a change but it’s nice that I can reorganize the office and get it to where I want it.”
Sorenson has already implemented several changes and has more in the works.
The treasurer’s office has begun accepting credit card payments and also accepting partial payments on property taxes, which she said was important.
“We take partial payments on taxes that are in forfeiture now. For some people it doesn’t matter if they’re trying to come up with $3,000 or $300, that’s a lot of money,” she said.
Now that she is settled in to the job, she wants to network with some other county treasurers around the state to get a feel for what they are doing.
“I want to see what’s working well for them and what’s not and see if there are any changes that we could make here,” she said.
One area she would like to explore is how other counties are investing their money.
“We are in a pretty good place financially, but I think we can do better,” she said.
Currently, she has three deputy treasurers and is looking for a new chief deputy treasurer.
“They have to be a good multi-tasker, good with numbers and good with people,” Sorenson said.
Sorenson, 59, was raised in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School in 1978. After high school, she attended the University of Michigan and received an associate’s degree in dental hygiene.
She practiced for about 10 years, then took time off to raise a family with her husband, Alan, to whom she has been married for 36 years. She has four adult children Eric, 32, Brian, 30, Amy, 29, and Leslie, 25.
About the time she stopped practicing dental hygiene, her husband was in the process of starting a plumbing business, Sorenson Plumbing, which he still operates. Through helping him get his business off the ground, and doing things like managing the books, Sorenson got her first taste of accounting.
After her kids were older Sorenson went back to work, doing something completely different.
“One day I went to pay my property taxes in Rush Township and the treasurer there was ready to retire and she just said Julie you would be great for this job,” she recalled.
Sorenson became Rush Township treasurer in about 2004 when she was appointed. She later ran as a Republican and served until March 2017, when she moved on to become chief deputy at the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s Office.
Sorenson lives in Rush Township — in the house her parents built when she was 16 years old. She attends Redeemer Lutheran Church and likes to get to the YMCA when she can, although since starting her new job she said those opportunities are few and far between.
Sorenson said she plans on running for the treasurer position in the 2020 general election as a Republican.
“I have the experience of being in the office and I think that makes me the best candidate for the position,” Sorenson said.
Sorenson said although the county treasurer runs on the partisan ballot she doesn’t view the position as political.
“We’re just handling funds, not making political decisions,” she said.
