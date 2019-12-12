Jury acquits man of CSC

CORUNNA — A 35th Circuit Court jury took about two hours Wednesday to acquit Jeffery Beard of two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Following the jury’s verdict, defense attorney Amy Husted said she was pleased with the outcome of the trial.
“I had every defense attorney’s dream come true — an innocent client,” she said.
Beard, 46, of Corunna, was on trial for the second time after a trial in October ended in a hung jury. Jurors in that case deliberated over the course of two days before Judge Matthew Stewart declared a mistrial and excused them.
Beard’s acquittal is the fifth straight jury trial in circuit court that has failed to yield a conviction. Beard’s first CSC trial resulted in a mistrial; each of the other four — a drug case and three other CSC cases — resulted in acquittals.
Despite Wednesday’s acquittal, Beard was returned to the Shiawassee County Jail following Wednesday’s verdict. He faces pending charges of unlawful driving away of an automobile and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .17 or more that he picked up one week after the first CSC-2 trial. His bond was set at $2,000 on those charges, and he remains lodged at the jail.
Beard was arraigned in May on the CSC-2 charges by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Clarkson set Beard’s bond at $10,000, which he posted, and he was free until he was arrested on the newer charges.
The alleged victim, now 9, testified from behind a screen while holding a comfort animal. She told the jury Beard touched her while at his residence. She said he touched her under her clothes and forced her to touch him.
Michigan State Police Trooper Brandee Hart testified that during an interview with Beard, he stated he “didn’t remember much” after drinking 1 pint of vodka the night of Oct. 21, 2018.
“He denied all allegations being made,” Hart said.
At an interview at the Shiawassee County MSP detachment several weeks later, Hart said Beard admitted it was possible he “nibbled on” the alleged victim’s ear, but “continued to deny the allegations.”
According to the trooper, no DNA from Beard was recovered from the victim’s genital area or underwear, but was found on her left ear.
