CORUNNA — An Owosso man accused of seeking out a child online for “immoral purposes” and using a computer to commit a crime was ordered to undergo a second competency exam to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart made the decision Tuesday afternoon. Zachery Peterson was previously examined by the state, and found incompetent due to his diagnosis as a schizophrenic, having an intellectual disability and a gambling disorder.
“I think that somebody else should take a look at this case, and in particular Mr. Peterson,” Stewart said. “So the court will order an independent psychological examination.”
Peterson was originally ordered to undergo an examination in September. After being found incompetent to stand trial, he was put on medication and underwent counseling and treatment.
Public Defender Doug Corwin said his client “still doesn’t understand what’s going on.”
Peterson previously suffered a traumatic brain injury, in which one-third of his brain on the left side was damaged. Corwin previously said Peterson was unable to define the roles of a judge, prosecutor and jury, and didn’t understand what he allegedly did wrong.
“A social worker met with my client for approximately an hour,” Corwin added. “There has been no new course of medication to render any change in him. He doesn’t understand what he did wrong. I would ask the court to order an independent examination.”
Assistant Prosecutor Charles Quick agreed with Corwin’s recommendation.
Further court dates will be announced after Peterson completes the second psychological examination.
Peterson was arrested on the felony charges by Owosso Police May 9, 2019. He was arraigned the following day by 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty.
Court records indicate Peterson posted a $2,000 cash/surety bond May 13, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case. As part of the conditions of his bond, Peterson is not allowed to leave his residence without a parent or guardian.
According to records, Peterson has a prior 2006 misdemeanor assault charge. Court records show he pleaded guilty to that charge and completed three months’ probation and was ordered to pay court costs and fines. Upon the completion of probation, the conviction was vacated.
