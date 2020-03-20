CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials said Thursday courts will remain closed until April 3 because of a Michigan Supreme Court administrative order limiting activities/assemblages in facilities.
Trial courts were ordered to limit access to courtrooms and other spaces. No more than 10 persons, including staff, and to practice social distancing and limit court activity to only essential functions.
