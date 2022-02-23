CORUNNA — The Corunna Library Used Bookstore is having a “March Madness” book sale.
Readers are encouraged to “march” into the bookstore March 1 through March 12 for bargains on hardcover and children’s books.
The Friends of the Corunna Library is offering a buy one, get one free deal. Those who purchase a bag of hardcover or children’s books will get another bag for free.
The bookstore is open during regular Corunna library hours. All books are purchased by donation, which helps fund library programs.
The library is located at 210 E. Corunna Ave. in Corunna.
