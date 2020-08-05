SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The results are in from Tuesday’s primaries for seats on the county board of commissioners, and the field is set for November’s general election.
In the most crowded race — the contest to fill the seat left by outgoing Republican Commissioner Dan McMaster, who did not seek another term — Republican Gregory Brodeur defeated Elaine Wigle 477-221, and will get the party’s nod to take on Democratic nominee Robert Doran-Brockway, who defeated fellow Democrat Aaron Ray 412-334.
According to results provided by the county clerk’s office, the number of ballots cast in primary races increased from 14,984 in August 2018 to 16,502 this election cycle. Turnout in Shiawassee County on Tuesday was 30.65 percent of 53,837 total voters.
District 5
Current District 5 Commissioner and board chairman Jeremy Root, a Republican, defeated challenger David Hovis, receiving 915 votes to 549 for Hovis.
Root has served two terms as District 5 commissioner, first being elected in 2014. He has also been board chairman for three years.
Democrat Eric Sabin received 738 votes and will face Root in the general election.
District 5 is comprised of Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee and Caledonia townships, and the villages of Byron and Bancroft.
District 6
Both Democrat Jeff Bartz and Republican Cindy Garber were unopposed in their respective primaries, and will vie for the District 6 seat in November.
On Tuesday, Garber received 918 votes, and Bartz received 792.
Bartz formerly served as the District 6 commissioner for three terms, and was also board chairman until his loss to Garber in 2018 (51 percent to 49).
District 6 includes Bennington and Sciota townships, part of Owosso Township, the city of Laingsburg and part of Owosso.
District 3
District 3, which includes the townships of Hazelton and New Haven, Caledonia Township’s Precinct 1, Venice Township’s Precinct 1 and the city of Corunna, will be represented by the winner of the general election, since neither Republican Gary Holzhausen or Democrat Brian True had a primary opponent.
On Tuesday, True received 896 votes, and Holzhausen 927.
District 1
Marlene Webster is running unopposed. Webster is a Republican who won her first race over Democrat Danny Miller 2,558 to 1,933 (57 to 43 percent) in November 2018, and has served as commissioner since that time.
She received 1,154 votes Tuesday, and does not have an opponent in November’s general election.
District 4
Brandon Marks, a Republican from Durand, is running unopposed in both the primary and general election for District 4, which is comprised of Vernon Township, and parts of Venice Township and part of the city of Durand.
Marks received 1,193 votes.
District 7
Republican incumbent John Plowman was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary, and he received 1,042 votes.
He has lived in Perry for 40 years, and has served eight two-year terms on the county board, and is a former Perry City Council member and Perry mayor.
District 7 includes the city of Perry, as well as Perry and Woodhull townships.
