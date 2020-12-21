Corunna, contractor part ways on dam project

CORUNNA — The city is taking over the remainder of its dam removal and river restoration project, reaching a settlement agreement with M.J. VanDamme Inc. Dec. 14 that releases the contractor from completing the final recreational elements in Heritage Park.
The Corunna City Council unanimously approved the agreement, allowing the city to enlist new contractors to complete the final phases of the project, including the installation of a fishing pier/viewing platform near Corunna Area Ambulance Service as well as the county’s first handicap accessible canoe/kayak launch, which will move to McCurdy Park.
Overall, the project is still within budget despite the shift in contractors, and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021, officials said.
City Manager Joe Sawyer clarified that while the compromise is being labeled a “settlement agreement,” no litigation was actually filed. The city served VanDamme with a notice of termination, warning the contractor that they would be taken off the job, prior to reaching the settlement, he said.
“(The project) was supposed to be done in May; needless to say COVID-19 has slowed some things down,” Sawyer said.
“There’s been some delivery issues that have slowed some things down, (VanDamme has) pulled off to go to other jobs, but our primary difficulty has been the recreational elements,” he continued, adding the city previously had VanDamme sign over the Heritage Park parking lot work, sidewalk installation, and railing installation amid the delay.
The city council approved VanDamme’s $1.2-million bid to remove the decrepit dam on July 1, 2019, with work including the removal of the dam, restoration of the Shiawassee River and banks adjacent to the dam, placement of wood structures for bank stabilization, installation of stone grade control structures in the river, and planting native vegetation to stabilize and enhance the shoreline.
The project also included several recreational elements: a carry-down watercraft launch, fishing pier, boardwalk, viewing platform and a handicap-accessible canoe/kayak launch.
VanDamme began removing the dam in mid-August 2019 before rising water levels in early January prompted crews to suspend operations until spring. Crews returned to the site in early May to put the finishing touches on reconstructing the riverbank, including installing a J-hook, a structure just before the bend in the river that will help direct water.
After that, crews were expected to construct the recreational elements of the project, elements that ultimately served as a point of contention between the city and VanDamme, according to Sawyer. Both parties had very different views on the fishing pier/lookout, he said.
“The bid specs were very specific on what that needed to look like,” Sawyer explained during (the Dec. 14 council) meeting. “It’s (supposed to be) a very, very heavy-duty structure that’s designed to last 50 to 100 years, very high-end.”
VanDamme submitted alternate designs for the project, with the contractor’s design representing a $100,000 project and the bid specs reflecting a $250,000 project, according to Sawyer.
“They bid other items plenty high, and it was a lump sum bid, so we stuck to our guns on that,” he said. “This settlement agreement gives us what was bid.”
Another disagreement between the city and VanDamme concerned a prior negotiation for the overall cost of “spoils removal.”
“That’s a $95,000 savings in the project and there was reluctance on the contractor’s part to give us that $95,000 credit,” Sawyer said. “This settlement agreement does that, we’re getting our full $95,000 credit.
“Obviously we’re very happy as a staff to move on,” he continued. “VanDamme did an excellent job in the river with the dam removal and with the toewood installation and other things, but the recreational elements are not their skill set. They’d just as soon not be here any more, we’d just as soon move this project forward without them.”
