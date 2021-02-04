Drugs, pellet gun could send felon to prison

CORUNNA — A Perry man allegedly violated felony probation after he was charged with additional felony counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of a pneumatic gun.
Scott Aldrich, 40, was on probation for a previous conviction; he has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions; it’s not clear from court records for which case he was on probation.
At a probation violation hearing Wednesday morning, Aldrich’s attorney Patrick Allen asked 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for a short adjournment so the additional charges can “catch up” in court and the cases can be adjudicated at the same time. Stewart granted Allen’s request after Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner had no objection to the delay.
Further proceedings in circuit court have not yet been scheduled.
Aldrich was charged Jan. 11 following a traffic stop by Michigan State Police. During the stop, police allegedly found meth, paraphernalia and a pellet gun. According to Michigan statute, felons are prohibited from possession of any firearm over .177 in caliber.
He was arraigned on the charges Jan. 14 in 66th District Court before Shiawassee County Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty and was lodged at the jail. Court records indicate he posted a $10,000 bond Jan. 19, but was lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
Aldrich has numerous felony and misdemeanor convictions for drunken driving and domestic violence, as well as several minor traffic-related misdemeanors and civil infractions.
