CORUNNA — A Corunna woman who pleaded guilty last month to a felony arson charge attempted to withdraw that plea Wednesday morning, but 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied the request, according to Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin.
Janeen Mallory-New, 59, is charged with felony arson of an insured dwelling and pleaded guilty to that charge. However, she sought to withdraw her plea because she was worried that Stewart would impose an out-of-guideline sentence, and felt “pressured” to enter a guilty plea.
“She’s indicated she’s innocent and it would be an injustice to proceed further,” Corwin said Wednesday. “She would like to withdraw her plea.”
At the plea hearing in April, Mallory-New was set to turn down an offer from the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, but changed her mind at the last moment. She is currently scheduled to be sentenced on the felony arson charge next week.
Stewart said during Wednesday’s hearing that if Mallory-New withdrew her guilty plea, she could potentially face perjury charges for admitting guilt if she were innocent.
Mallory-New was charged after she allegedly doused her couch with lighter fluid, igniting it with a cigarette lighter, before leaving her Corunna residence to attend a CPR class.
“I just drizzled it,” Mallory-New told Stewart in April. “Then I went out the door and went to my class. I had a CPR and first aid class in Swartz Creek.”
The fire spread to a wall in the residence, but eventually went out on its own before Mallory-New returned from her class.
Mallory-New was charged by prosecutors in February 2021, but court records do not indicate why there had been a delay in the case.
She was arraigned Feb. 5, 2021, before Magistrate Dan Nees and pleaded not guilty. Records do not show a bond amount listed, but Mallory-New has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
At her April plea hearing, Stewart estimated that with his client pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree arson, guidelines were from zero to 18 months.
Mallory-New has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County, but she has filed at least eight small claims and civil actions, all but one of which appear to have been dismissed, according to online district court records.
