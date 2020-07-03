CORUNNA — A 32-year-old Morrice man was charged Thursday with one felony count of fleeing a police officer, four misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree child abuse and one misdemeanor count of open intoxicant in a motor vehicle, for allegedly attempting to evade police with three children in the vehicle.
Daryl Lloyd Wise Jr. was arraigned on the charges in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty to all counts, and is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail. Court records do not indicate a bond amount.
Dignan set a probable cause conference hearing for 8:15 a.m. July 15, and a preliminary examination for 2 p.m. July 21.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner Thursday said that Wise allegedly had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, and attempted to flee Morrice police Sept. 21, 2019.
He allegedly drove through several stop signs and when he was eventually stopped, police found an open alcohol container in the vehicle and three children.
Court records indicate a warrant was issued in October 2019.
Wise has numerous prior criminal convictions dating to at least 2006, including felony resisting and obstructing a police officer in 2019, misdemeanor minor in possession in 2008, insufficient flotation devices in 2017, and several minor traffic-related misdemeanors and civil infractions.
He was also charged with felony first-degree home invasion in 2006, but court records do not indicate the final disposition of that charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.