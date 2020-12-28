Gift to the community

CORUNNA — Nearly 30 local families and the city’s veterans housing facility have received a financial boost this holiday season, courtesy of an anonymous donor.
The city received $4,000 from an unnamed source earlier this month, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer. City officials distributed the money in the form of Save-A-Lot and Meijer gift cards to local families in need, gifting each family $100.
Additionally, the city presented $1,000 in gift cards to Fiddler’s Green, the new veterans housing facility occupying the former Pleasant View site at 729 S. Norton St.
“We’re hoping (this is) a program that we might be able to grow in future years,” Sawyer said of the anonymous donation, noting the financial gift allowed the city to help roughly 30 needy families, in addition to the veterans facility.
Sawyer, Mayor Chuck Kerridge and city council member John Lawson delivered gift cards to Fiddler’s Green Wednesday.
“It means the world,” Eric Motz, director of Fiddler’s Green, said. “To have that kind of support from the city is everything. That’s an amazing resource to have … It’s rare.”
Fiddler’s Green entered into a $500,000 purchase agreement with the city for the former medical care facility in December 2019, and began renovating the space after closing on the property in late January.
The nonprofit organization — providing short-term, long-term and transitional housing for veterans — was set to unveil its first phase of renovations at the former medical care facility and welcome its first group of veterans in late April, but a declining tenant load at the nonprofit’s existing facility in Bad Axe, coupled with a lack of small business aid, brought things to a standstill, according to Motz.
The 63,177-square-foot Corunna facility remained relatively dormant through the summer months — until mid-August when Motz decided to take matters into his own hands, financing the remaining upgrades out of his own pocket to get the facility up and running for veterans in need.
Since opening the facility in mid-September, Motz has welcomed 26 veterans into the facility, with three additional veterans set to move in Jan. 1.
The $1,000 donation will be “100 percent for the vets,” he said, noting the funds could be used to purchase clothing and/or shoes for residents, among other items.
Kerridge, upon presenting Motz with the donation Wednesday, said he’s happy to see the progress being made at the former medical care facility.
“I’m just glad to be a part of it, you know, that we were able to sell (the facility) to them,” Kerridge said. “(The work they’re doing here), it’s for a great cause.”
For more information about Fiddler’s Green, or to donate, visit fiddlergreenllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.