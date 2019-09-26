CORUNNA —The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) is sounding the alarm about Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a mosquito-borne virus that can kill within days.
“It’s a fairly deadly virus. Right now the state is pushing people to be vigilant. If they’re going to be outside near dusk they need to wear insect repellent and long sleeve clothing,” Larry Johnson, director of SCHD said.
There have been no confirmed cases in Shiawassee county, but there have been seven confirmed human cases of EEE in Barry, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. Three cases have been fatal.
There have been 14 confirmed animal cases in Genesee, Lapeer and St. Joseph counties.
Johnson said the confirmed animal case in Genesee County was in a deer.
Because of the nearby report, officials are urging area residents to take precautions.
The virus can’t spread directly from animals to humans.
According to the SCHD officials, people can be infected with EEE, California Group encephalitis viruses, and West Nile virus (WNV) from the bite of a mosquito. Infections can occur even when the mosquito bite numbers are low. The diseases can affect anyone, however people younger than 15 and older than 50 are at greatest risk of severe illness following infection.
The SCHD officials are urging county residents to take precautions against mosquito bites. Activities that involve children, particularly around dusk are of top concern to the SCHD.
“Water and ponds are like the breeding sites for mosquitoes,” Johnson said. ‘If you can reduce the number of breeding sites you can reduce the chance of being bitten. Think of things like birdbaths or old tires that fill with water. Those need to be eliminated.”
Johnson said the SCHD is also conducting outreach with school districts to educate them on how to reduce the likelihood of mosquito bites among the student population.
“They have a lot of sporting events that take place after dark, so we are letting them know the proper precautions of being outside near dusk,” he said.
He said that some school districts in the state have taken the steps of moving their sporting events to earlier in the day, but he is not recommending that at this time for Shiawassee County because it’s not in the outbreak.
In a Sept. 18 Facebook post, Durand Area Schools announced it was spraying its athletic fields for mosquitoes.
John Fattal the Superintendent at Corunna Public Schools said he is paying close attention to the updates the SCHD is giving.
“We got their press release last week and made sure to pass it on to our parents. At this time if the SCHD thinks more action is warranted we will certainly follow up,” he said.
Area residents can take the following steps to avoid mosquito bites
n Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
n Children under two months old should not use repellent but rather be covered in clothing that covers arms and legs. Strollers and baby carriers should be covered with mosquito netting.
n Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Also apply insect repellant to clothing to help prevent bites.
n Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
n Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitos may lay eggs.
n Use nets and/or fans over outside eating areas.
Signs of EEE and WNV include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches. Symptoms of California encephalitis virus include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and lethargy.
The diseases can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis.
Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should visit a health care provider or emergency room. There is an EEE vaccine available for horses, but not for people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.