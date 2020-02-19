CORUNNA — Doug Corwin, the attorney for Mark Latunski, who is accused of killing, dismembering, and partially consuming the body of Kevin Bacon, issued a press release following a Tuesday incident in which Latunski was found unresponsive in his Shiawassee County Jail cell and taken to Memorial Healthcare.
“Mark David Latunski was taken to Owosso Memorial Health Care at approximately 5:05 p.m. on February 18, 2020, while doing a cell check,” the press release states. “Corrections deputies noted that Latunski would not respond verbally to the deputies. Deputies noted normal breathing patterns, and utilized smelling stimulants, to which Latunski responded. For precautionary purposes, Latunski was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Latunski was released from the hospital at approximately 8 p.m. with no health deficiencies.”
Corwin denied his client has been on a hunger strike, and called the rumors “false,” and added the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office is awaiting the results of Latunski’s forensic evaluation that will determine whether he is competent to stand trial. The results could come as soon as early March.
“Mr. Latunski is eating appropriately. Furthermore, Mr. Latunski is under camera surveillance and monitored by jail staff around the clock,” the release continues. “Last evening’s events did not pose an immediate medical emergency but were precautionary. Upon the Public Defender’s investigation of these events, I have concluded that the Sheriff Office’s actions in this matter to be appropriate and carried out in a timely fashion.”
